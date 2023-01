The Ballroom Club at Pitt meets every Thursday from 8-10pm in the William Pitt Union. At the meetings, two dances are taught and rehearsed by club members, such as the waltz, foxtrot, chacha, jive and more. Students do not need experience to join and the club has ballroom shoes for students to borrow if they want to wear them while dancing.

Camera: Donata Massimiani, Multimedia Editor

Editor: Donata Massimiani, Multimedia Editor