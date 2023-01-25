Planning Commission approves Raising Cane’s building plans

Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission approved on Tuesday OLIO Development Group’s plans to alter 3610 Fifth Ave., the long-time home to Thirsty Scholar Bar & Grille, into Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

Ashley Newman, a development coordinator with OLIO, said the location is currently undergoing interior demolition and will likely open in August 2023. OLIO’s plans include a 99-seat restaurant with storage space in the basement. Renovations won’t affect the apartments on the top two floors of the building.

Newman explained that while the building was compliant with sustainability and accessibility codes, its sidewalk isn’t compliant. The sidewalk falls under the Permits, Licenses and Inspections department, and requires an independent “special inspector” to confirm compliance following renovations.

“There’s only about seven feet of sidewalk here, which is not adequate for street trees and barrier-free design to keep that sidewalk accessible for everyone,” Newman said.