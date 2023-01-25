Local+events+to+enjoy+during+the+spring+semester

Spring semester is in full swing and winter is well underway, but Pittsburgh is still bustling with plenty of upcoming events. Here is a compilation of arts and entertainment activities to look forward to in February and March.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream In Harlem

In the spirit of Black History Month, Pittsburgh Public Theatre is reimagining this Shakespeare classic to include elements of Black culture and African spiritual traditions. Discounted tickets are available through PittARTS for this production, which runs Feb. 1 to Feb. 19 in the O’Reilly Theatre.

Music On the Edge

This concert series returns on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25, featuring professional musicians performing contemporary pieces for $15 general admission. Ensemble Dal Niente, a Chicago-based chamber ensemble, will perform at The Warhol Theater on Feb 11. If you prefer to stay on campus, musical ensemble No Exit performs in Bellefield Hall on Feb. 25.

August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars”

Comedy meets mystery in August Wilson’s production “Seven Guitars” presented by Pitt Stages. This event is $15 with a student ID and runs from Feb. 17 through Feb. 23 in the Charity Randall Theatre.

Open Mic Night: Black History Month

This open mic night spotlights Black talent and takes place in the Cathedral of Learning’s new Understory space on Feb. 23 from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Performers will address themes including the Black experience, Black joy and resistance.

Pitt Tonight Live!

Pitt Tonight, Pitt’s late night comedy show, returns on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Richard E. Rauh Studio Theatre. Free of charge, this show includes plenty of comedy sketches performed in front of a live studio audience.

Action/Abstraction Redefined: Modern Native Art, 1945-1975

The Westmoreland Museum of Art opens a new art installation from Feb. 26 to May 28. The exhibit features modern Native American art, and admission to the museum is free.

Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Many Pittsburghers have strong Irish lineage, so the annual St. Paddy’s Day Parade is always grand ー this parade will include about 20,000 participants. The route begins on Liberty and 11th Street and continues 1.4 miles through Downtown.

Annual Pittsburgh Arts & Crafts Spring Fever Festival

Visit the Monroeville Convention Center from March 17 to March 19 for one of the region’s largest arts and crafts events. Vendors will offer handcrafted jewelry, painting, candles, clothing and more.

Pittsburgh Humanities Festival

The Pittsburgh Cultural District and the Carnegie Mellon Humanities Center are hosting the Pittsburgh Humanities Festival from March 24 to March 26. This event will feature local artists, performers, activists and academics promoting dialogue on various social issues. Location TBD.