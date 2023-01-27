Police Blotter: Jan. 18 – Jan. 24

Wednesday, January 18

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Thursday, January 19

Pitt police issued a citation to one individual for harassment at the Cathedral of Learning.

Friday, January 20

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Saturday, January 21

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. Three students were issued conduct referrals.

Pitt police assisted City police with an individual who felt they were going to be robbed at the 3900 block of Fifth Avenue.

Pitt police reported a hit and run of an unattended vehicle at the Soldiers and Sailors garage. Minor damage was reported.

Pitt police assisted City police with two individuals who believed they may have been drugged at the 1500 Block of East Carson Street.

Pitt police reported theft of a jacket at the Petersen Events Center. Investigation pending.

Sunday, January 22

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

Pitt police reported criminal mischief to a toilet at Sutherland Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with an access device fraud at the Public Safety Building.

Monday, January 23

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Tuesday, January 24

Pitt police issued one individual a warrant for arrest at the Municipal Courts Building.

An individual wanted to file a harassment report at Bouquet Gardens Building J. Investigation pending.

An individual reported receiving harassing text messages at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.