Photos: Women’s basketball falls to UNC

By Ethan Shulman, Staff Photographer
January 26, 2023

Women’s basketball lost 72-57 Thursday night in the Petersen Events Center. Pitt women’s basketball is currently ranked 15th in the ACC.

S_WbbNC5_ES
Gallery|6 Photos
Ethan Shulman | Staff Photographer
Senior Emy Hayford (4) calls out to her teammates during Thursday’s game against UNC.