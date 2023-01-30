10 perks you may not know you have as a Pitt student

Life as a college student is rough, and sometimes it seems like everyone is out to get your money. Luckily, being a Panther has its perks 一 but many people don’t know what they are.

Here’s a round-up of 10 advantages there are to life at Pitt if your wallet is getting thin.

Xfinity Streaming

Students can sign in to various streaming sites through Xfinity, including HBO Max, with their Pitt email and password for free. This perk is only available when your device is connected to campus WiFi. Off-campus students can have $40/month internet through Xfinity if they live in Oakland.

2. Discounted Plan B

Plan B is always under lock and key at CVS, selling for $40-$50. But the University Pharmacy currently offers the emergency contraceptive for $14. Who knew? Purchasing Plan B is much less awkward 一 and more affordable 一 if you buy it on campus.

3. Discounts across multiple clothing stores

If you spend a day at the mall and are ready to splurge for the latest fashion trends, always bring your Pitt ID and ask the cashier if student discounts are available. Student discounts are available at American Eagle for 15%, 10% at Urban Outfitters, 15% at Banana Republic and 10-30% at Francesca’s. Some of these stores require students to have a Unidays or Student Beans account to validate the discount.

4. Free New York Times subscription

As a part of the Student Government Board’s collegiate readership program, Pitt students get a free subscription to The New York Times. By registering an account with their Pitt email, students get unlimited access to NYT’s breaking world news, opinion pieces, games and more.

5. Free Wall Street Journal subscription

The University Library System offers a free subscription to The Wall Street Journal when you register with your Pitt email. With an account, students can access WSJ content customized to their individual interests. Subscription is valid until the month after a student graduates.

6. Free Adobe products

Pitt students can use any Adobe Creative Cloud software for no charge, thanks to the Adobe Education Exchange. This software includes the latest version of Photoshop, InDesign, Dreamweaver, Illustrator and more.

7. Discounted tickets to almost anything arts-related

Phipps, Carnegie Museums, Pitt Stages 一 oh my! Pitt students can enjoy free or discounted tickets to museums and shows across Pittsburgh. Students can purchase tickets to many Pitt Stages productions for a discounted $15 with a student ID upon entrance.

8. Panther Funds accepted at select off-campus restaurants

Not feeling the food selection at The Eatery? Panther Funds can fund a night out in Oakland. Local restaurants like CHiKN, The Porch, Moe’s and even Supercuts accept Panther Funds.

9. Inexpensive cell phone plans

Pitt IT partners with various mobile carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon to provide faculty and students with affordable smartphones for academic or personal use.

10. Season tickets to Pitt football

Students can attend seven home football games during the season for only $25 with a student ID. Subscribing students have the option to purchase “buddy passes” for $5 per ticket.