Police Blotter: Jan. 25 – Feb. 1

Wednesday, January 25

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Thursday, January 26

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Residence life reported a liquor law violation from Sept. 11 at Litchfield Tower B. Conduct referral issued.

Residence life reported a liquor law violation from Sept. 16 at Sutherland Hall East. Conduct referral issued.

Residence life reported a liquor law violation for five students from Sept. 29 at Litchfield Tower A. Conduct referrals issued.

Residence life reported a liquor law violation for two students from Oct. 7 at Litchfield Tower A. Conduct referrals issued.

Pitt police assisted City police with a harassment by communication at Panther Hall.

Friday, January 27

Pitt police assisted City police with an assault at 200 Block of Atwood Street. The actor left the scene prior to the police arriving.

An individual reported his vehicle was damaged while parked at the Posvar Hall Garage.

Pitt police issued one warrant for arrest for probation violation at 1200 Block of Lebanon Road.

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at the Cathedral of Learning.

Saturday, January 28

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Irvis Hall.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police issued one citation for urinating in public at Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

Sunday, January 29

Pitt police took a report regarding theft of money at Bouquet Gardens Building J. Investigation pending.

Monday, January 30

Pitt police took a report regarding theft of money at Panther Central. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, January 31

A store manager reported a retail theft at The Pitt Shop. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a traffic stop at Terrace Street.

Wednesday, February 1

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.