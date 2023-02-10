The Pitt News Sports Desk gives their picks for Super Bowl 57

Another year, another Super Bowl. This time, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas Chiefs in Arizona on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. The Pitt News Sports Desk gives their takes on the big game.

Chiefs down the Eagles 27-24 // Brian Sherry, Assistant Sports Editor

Here’s the key — the Eagles are a better overall team than the Chiefs. They have a better defense, offensive line and rushing attack. The only way the Chiefs overcome the well-rounded Eagles is if quarterback Patrick Mahomes has an all-time great performance.

And that’s exactly what Mahomes will do.

Mahomes is a once-in-a-generation player who has the potential to surpass Tom Brady as the greatest player of all time. The Chiefs quarterback will put up monster numbers on Sunday, claiming his second Super Bowl ring in the process.

Chiefs close out Eagles 37-27 // Mason Carter, Sports Writer

The Chiefs and Eagles were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in scoring for the regular season. Scoring in the game will come easily, and could come down to a last possession. The Eagles can’t rely on their dominant run game if they’re in a passing game shootout.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are going to put on a show in their revenge game after their last Super Bowl disappointment. The Chiefs are coming in as the more playoff-experienced team — and with a bigger chip on their shoulder.

Eagles party like it’s 2017, win 27-24 // Richie Smiechowski, Sports Editor

A battered Mahomes, a healthy Hurts and a dominant Eagles offensive line will ultimately spell victory for the Philadelphia Eagles, giving The City of Brotherly Love their second super bowl win in less than a decade.

Of course, Mahomes and Kelce will thrive — it’s almost a given at this point in their careers. But the Eagles dominant run game will wear down Kansas City’s front four — and as a byproduct the game clock — guiding the Birds to a thrilling last-drive victory.

Oh, and it’s also worth mentioning that only one team, the Commanders, defeated a fully healthy Eagles lineup this year, and they are undeniably elite.

Patrick Mahomes clips the Eagles’ wings, Chiefs win 31-24 // David Scott, Staff Writer

Are the Eagles a good football team? Yes. Are they as good as the Chiefs? Absolutely not. The Eagles strolled into the Super Bowl, taking down the New York Giants and beating the San Francisco 49ers — who literally did not have a quarterback.

It’s all about matchups, and even though the 49ers have what many consider the best defense in the league, their secondary is actually questionable and they were on the field most of the game against the Eagles because they had no way to move the offense. Don’t expect the Chiefs’ defense to get overworked like that, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense will stay on the field a lot, and expect them to do a better job of containing the Eagles receivers.

This has the makings of a very enjoyable game with two very good teams, but Mahomes will prove to the league why he is unquestionably the best player in football and win his second Super Bowl.

Birds Fly High, Eagles win 28-17 // Jermaine Sykes, Senior Staff Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in the NFL all season. They had few hiccups to end the regular season, but rebounded quickly with two dominant playoff victories with a combined margin 69-14. They’re a juggernaut and the Chiefs will struggle to halt their momentum.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, scraped by the Jaguars and were gifted a win over the Bengals. No disrespect to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but on paper, they’re outmatched.

Still, you can’t count out Mahomes, as he can keep the Chiefs in the game up until the fourth quarter. But the haunting Eagles’ pass rush will seal the deal and give the team its second Super Bowl victory.

Eagles beat Chiefs in thriller, 31-30 // Zack Gibney, Senior Staff Writer

The NFL got it right this year. These are the two best teams in the league.

Between a (supposedly) healthy Patrick Mahomes and an all-around dominant Eagles squad, this has all the makings of a blockbuster. While Mahomes has shown that he is a lock for Canton upon his retirement, this game will likely come down to the defenses.

The Eagles have one of, if not the, best secondaries in the NFL. Contrast that with the young and somewhat inconsistent defense of the Chiefs, and you’ll find the difference maker in this matchup.

Eagles outlast Chiefs, 31-27 // Frankie Richetti, Senior Staff Writer

The Eagles have the more complete roster and are healthier heading into the game but Super Bowl 57 is still going to come down to the final possession.

It’s always tough to pick against Patrick Mahomes, but playing on a bad leg will limit his ability to get out of the pocket and extend plays, which decide the game. The Eagles defense is peaking at the right time and it feels like too much for the Chiefs to overcome.

This matchup will come down to the trenches and the Eagles hold the advantage on both sides of the football.

Eagles win 30-20 because of Juju’s cheesesteak trash talk // Ben Pisano, Staff Writer

If the old “defense wins championships” adage rings true, then the Eagles will beat the Chiefs with their elite pass rushers and their secondary that gave up the fewest passing yards in the NFL.

However, the Eagles will win for an entirely different reason. Earlier this week, Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster said, “Honestly, the best Philly cheesesteaks are not in Philly.”

Regardless of how correct his take is — the late, great Anthony Bourdain argued that the best Philly cheesesteak comes from Camden, New Jersey — Juju provided more than enough bulletin board material for the Eagles to come out fired up to beat the Chiefs 30-20.