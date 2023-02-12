Boil water advisory issued in South Oakland

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority issued a precautionary boil water advisory Sunday morning for 12 neighborhoods, including South Oakland.

PWSA reported that a power outage impacted a pump station at approximately 2:00 a.m. Sunday, causing low or no water pressure in portions of several neighborhoods until 5:00 a.m. The advisory included all of South Oakland below the Boulevard of the Allies. Water pressure loss can lead to contaminants entering drinking water.

PWSA said it will conduct testing to confirm the water is safe to consume, but until then, those living in affected areas should boil their water before using it for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation.

PWSA will also place water buffaloes in several affected areas, including one at the corner of Dawson Street and Holmes Place.

The precautionary measures apply to approximately 6,117 households, PWSA said. A searchable map of the impacted areas is available online. The other affected areas include Bloomfield, East Liberty, Friendship, Garfield, Highland Park, Homewood North, Morningside, North Point Breeze, Point Breeze, Shadyside and Swisshelm Park.