Pitt men’s basketball enters AP top 25 for the first time since 2016

Pitt men’s basketball entered the Associated Press top 25 this week, following their 99-82 victory over Syracuse on Saturday. The Panthers are ranked at No. 25, with 140 votes. This poll marks the first time the Panthers were voted into the top 25 since the 2015-16 season, when they were ranked No. 20.

The Panthers are one of three ACC teams featured in the top 25, with Virginia ranked at No. 13 and Miami at No. 16. Pitt bested both of these teams earlier this year, defeating Virginia 68-65 and Miami 71-68 in January.

Despite the recent rankings, the Panthers still have work to improve their projected NCAA tournament seed. ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi currently projects Pitt as a No. 10 seed, with a potential matchup against Michigan State slated for the first round.

But with the regular season winding to a close, the Panthers will now focus on reaching another goal — a regular season ACC championship. Pitt needs to take down Notre Dame on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to clinch a share of the regular season title and defeat No. 16 Miami on Saturday at 6 p.m. to win it outright.

Winning the regular season crown would give Pitt a No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament and a first and second-round bye.