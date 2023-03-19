Nino Bonaccorsi becomes first Panther to win a national title since 2008
March 18, 2023
Redshirt senior Nino Bonaccorsi defeated senior Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State 5-3 in the NCAA final on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, becoming the first Panther wrestler to win a national title since 2008.
Bonaccorsi had a rough start to the championship match, giving up a takedown in the first period. But he found a burst of energy in the third period, earning a clutch match-winning takedown in the final period.
The 197 pound wrestler began his quest for a national title with three straight wins. Bonaccorsi then defeated No. 4 seed graduate student Ethan Laird of Rider in the semifinal, which earned him a spot in the title match.
Bonaccorsi is the first Panther wrestler to win a national championship since current Pitt head coach — Keith Gavin — captured the crown in 2008.
Bonaccorsi was the only Panther to reach the podium at the national championship. He finished his career at Pitt with two All-American honors and three ACC championships.