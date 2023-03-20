Poetry | Beauty on the devil’s tongue
March 19, 2023
The whispers tongued into my head since birth
have a metallic taste. The left side tastes like blood
and the right side tastes like chlorine and no one
ever taught me how to swim.
“I’m right-handed,” I tell people, “but left-eared.”
They never know quite what to make
of that, and I wonder if
I’m the only one hearing things.
The only form of anastomosing my meager
cerebral hemispheres engage in these days
is when I force my mirror-wielding right arm across my chest,
so my left side has a better view. A dextral death is
obvious even to the near-sighted octogenarian, but
my left eye is not blind, just narcissistic. She will
not acknowledge her sickly sister, and,
beholden
to my better half —
neither will I.
“My left side is my good side,” I tell the
funeral director, arranging the water-lilies on my
casket. “Please,” I beg him, “do not let my mother
take photos from the right.”
“Don’t look at my right hand,” I tell my
lover, “My middle finger is permanently
crooked from writing poetry. I’m an
addict, you know. My left side is
my good side.”
“Is that what I look like to you?” The mirrored
image of a ghastly right-sided girl taunts
- I am on the brink of tears. Inverted, unfamiliar,
ugly. “Please flip that photo, my left side is
my good side,” I beg I beg I beg.
Words hand-fed by whispers, masticated
and regurgitated by my own mouth, not
borne of my own mind, blubbering sialoquent
speech. I try, I try, I try to tell my right side that
I know how she feels:
Incapacitated.
But my left molars clamp down on my tongue,
and I can never find the right words
and she wouldn’t believe me anyway because
our sinistral sister has dragged us
both
down from grace.
If then you have been raised with Christ,
seek the things that are above, where
Christ is, seated
at
the
right
hand
of
God.
The right side whisper tastes of chlorine and
no one ever taught me how to swim. But I am so
tired of drinking my own blood, and my halves
are no longer consanguineous;
my right side is withering away.
“Help me,” the words tumble out of the left side
of my mouth.
“Anybody.”
Left tongues speak to left ears, and the Devil always
weaves his words with a striking thread of verisimilitude.
“You are beautiful, darling,” he crows from his perch on my
left shoulder. “Isn’t that what you wanted?”
But I am not beautiful. I am a half-beauty, which is the
same as a half-anathema, and half doesn’t count for much
when you’re wholly condemned to hell.
I can no longer hear the angelic whispers, my starboard
guide finally drowned in an ocean of
blood. The otolaryngologist tells me she’s very sorry
but I appear to have gone deaf
in my right ear. “It’s alright,” I shrug,
“My left side is my good side anyway.”
Anna Fischer writes about female empowerment, literature and art. She’s really into bagels. Write to her at [email protected].