The Pitt News announces ‘Best Of’ survey winners
4:40 am
From the best Japanese restaurant on campus to the most binge-worthy television show, The Pitt News’ annual “Best Of” survey gives students and community members the chance to rank their favorite shops and people in Pittsburgh.
Here’s this year’s survey winners across five categories.
Best of Food & Drink
Italian: Piada Italian Street Food
Japanese: Oishii Bento
Chinese: Bao
Korean: Oishii Bento
Thai: Noodlehead
Sushi: Sushi Atarashi
Indian: Prince of India
Middle Eastern: Shah’s Halal Food
Coffee: Redhawk Coffee
Wings: Stack’d
Vegetarian/Vegan: Roots
Sandwich: Primanti Bros.
Pizza: Pizza Romano
Icecream: Dave & Andy’s Homemade Ice Cream
Breakfast: Pamela’s Diner
Takeout: Szechuan Express
Best of On Campus
Pitt Eats Campus Location: Shake Smart
Pitt Eats Food Item: Fried Chicken Sandwich (The Roost)
Pitt Eats Local Partner: Stack’d
Sorority: Tri Delta
Fraternity: Alpha Tau Omega
Student Organization: Pitt Pathfinders
Pitt NCAA Team: Women’s Volleyball
Club Sports Team: Women’s Club Lacrosse
Pitt Athlete: Alyssa Perrino
Campus Celebrity: Roc the Panther
Pitt Gen ed Professor: Yoko Suzuki
Pitt Undergraduate Professor: Andrew Lotz
Pitt Graduate Professor: Müge Kökten Finkel
Pitt Resident Assistant: Jonathan “JJ” Li
Place to Study: Hillman Library
Residence Hall: Towers
Course: Cold War in the World
PPC Event: Bigelow Bash
Best of College
Late-Night Menu: Pie Express
Bar in Oakland: Bootleggers
Gameday special: Hemingway’s Cafe
Beer distributor: Mellinger Beer Distributor
Bar Game Night: Hemingway’s Cafe trivia
Best of Culture
Black-owned Business: Love Made Edible
Most binge-worthy television show: The Last of Us
Sports Team: Steelers
Local Band: Moontown
Grocery Store: Aldi
Movie Theatre: Manor Theatre
LGBTQ+ Bar: 5801 Video Lounge & Bar
Local bartender: Phat Nguyen
Museums: Carnegie Museums
Best of Services
Salon/Barbershop: Puccini Hair Design
Clothing Store: Avalon Exchange
Rental Company: Walnut Capital
Piercing/Tattoo: Empire Tattoo