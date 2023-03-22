The Pitt News announces ‘Best Of’ survey winners

The Pitt News box outside the Cathedral of Learning.

From the best Japanese restaurant on campus to the most binge-worthy television show, The Pitt News’ annual “Best Of” survey gives students and community members the chance to rank their favorite shops and people in Pittsburgh.

Here’s this year’s survey winners across five categories.

Best of Food & Drink

Italian: Piada Italian Street Food

Japanese: Oishii Bento

Chinese: Bao

Korean: Oishii Bento

Thai: Noodlehead

Sushi: Sushi Atarashi

Indian: Prince of India

Middle Eastern: Shah’s Halal Food

Coffee: Redhawk Coffee

Wings: Stack’d

Vegetarian/Vegan: Roots

Sandwich: Primanti Bros.

Pizza: Pizza Romano

Icecream: Dave & Andy’s Homemade Ice Cream

Breakfast: Pamela’s Diner

Takeout: Szechuan Express

Best of On Campus

Pitt Eats Campus Location: Shake Smart

Pitt Eats Food Item: Fried Chicken Sandwich (The Roost)

Pitt Eats Local Partner: Stack’d

Sorority: Tri Delta

Fraternity: Alpha Tau Omega

Student Organization: Pitt Pathfinders

Pitt NCAA Team: Women’s Volleyball

Club Sports Team: Women’s Club Lacrosse

Pitt Athlete: Alyssa Perrino

Campus Celebrity: Roc the Panther

Pitt Gen ed Professor: Yoko Suzuki

Pitt Undergraduate Professor: Andrew Lotz

Pitt Graduate Professor: Müge Kökten Finkel

Pitt Resident Assistant: Jonathan “JJ” Li

Place to Study: Hillman Library

Residence Hall: Towers

Course: Cold War in the World

PPC Event: Bigelow Bash

Best of College

Late-Night Menu: Pie Express

Bar in Oakland: Bootleggers

Gameday special: Hemingway’s Cafe

Beer distributor: Mellinger Beer Distributor

Bar Game Night: Hemingway’s Cafe trivia

Best of Culture

Black-owned Business: Love Made Edible

Most binge-worthy television show: The Last of Us

Sports Team: Steelers

Local Band: Moontown

Grocery Store: Aldi

Movie Theatre: Manor Theatre

LGBTQ+ Bar: 5801 Video Lounge & Bar

Local bartender: Phat Nguyen

Museums: Carnegie Museums

Best of Services

Salon/Barbershop: Puccini Hair Design

Clothing Store: Avalon Exchange

Rental Company: Walnut Capital

Piercing/Tattoo: Empire Tattoo