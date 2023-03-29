Panthers on Politics | How to get involved during Women’s History Month and beyond

Although women gained the right to vote more than 100 years ago, there are still significant barriers preventing women from entering politics and achieving pay equity. These barriers are even more exaggerated for women of color.

Civic Influencers fellow Ruby Scupp hosts a conversation with Michele Knoll, president of the League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh, and Kelsey Pohlig, Weeam Boumaza and Ulyera Brooks from Pitt Women in Politics to talk about what local groups are doing to empower women.

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts

Audio edited by Sinéad McDevitt.

Music by FASSounds from Pixabay.