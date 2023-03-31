Roundup of Sexual Assault Awareness Month Events

For Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Pitt is hosting a variety of events and programs throughout April to help educate the community and support survivors.

Here’s an overview of the upcoming events.

My Voice Has Power: Bystander Intervention — Monday, April 3 at 9:30 a.m.

The Survivor Support Network is hosting a web-based program to educate people on recognizing and responding to harassment at universities. Registration for the discussion session is open to all members of the Pitt community.

Circle Up: Open Conversation — Monday, April 3 at 5:00 p.m. and Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m

Students are invited to participate in a conversation about sexuality, sexual agency, boundaries and more in safe environments moderated by graduate prevention educators. Register here.

Wellness Workshop with Pittsburgh Action Against Rape — Friday, April 7 at 2 p.m.

PAAR is hosting a workshop in room 548 of the William Pitt Union to highlight both sexual assault survivors and supporters. The event will allow participants to create make-your-own coping skills tool bags, DIY bullet journals and personalized essential oils while they learn more about PAAR services and advocacy.

Creative Healing: Using Creative Expression to Stand with Survivors and Raise Awareness for Campus Sexual Violence — Monday, April 10 at 9:30 a.m.

The Sexual Assault Awareness Month Task Force is collaborating with the Center4Creativity to host an event to create artwork focused on healing and awareness. The event is open to faculty, staff and students and will take place on the WPU Patio and Lawn.

Here to Help: A Resource Fair — Monday April 10 at 9:30 a.m. on the WPU Patio and Lawn

Representatives from Pittsburgh Action Against Rape, Student Health Services and SAFE will be promoting resources available to survivors of sexual misconduct and highlighting student organizations that spread awareness on sexual assault.

Pittsburgh Universities Believe Survivors March —Sunday, April 16 at 11 a.m.

Pitt, Carlow, Chatham and Carnegie Mellon students will march together in support of sexual assault survivors and to raise awarness about sexual violence on college campuses. Students will be able to make signs at the start of the march and listen to survivors speak at the end. Students can register here.