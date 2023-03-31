All+the+best+songs+for+manifesting+summer

The days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, Schenley Plaza lawn is fuller — summer is on its way to Pitt. There are only four weeks left in the semester, and the anticipation for vacation fills the Oakland air. What better way to anxiously await for summer break than by listening to some beachy tunes while cramming for exams?

Here is a list of seven songs and albums to manifest summer.

“Doin’ Time” by Sublime

Bradley James Nowell couldn’t have said it better when he sings, “Summertime, and the livin’s easy.” Kick back with the ska punk band and vibe to “Doin’ Time” from the 1996 album “Sublime.” Pretend it’s summertime and livin’ is easy while painstakingly finishing homework on time, doing laundry and getting enough sleep with this tune.

This song melts away all of the semester’s stress with the soothing vibraphone melody, steady beat and ‘90s-esque DJ scratches. “Doin’ Time” is the type of song to blast in the car with the windows down on a sunny day after spending too much money at Trader Joe’s for the week’s groceries.

“Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)” by Kid Cudi, MGMT, Ratatat

Not in the mood for classic Sublime? Listen to Kid Cudi’s “Pursuit of Happiness” and imagine yourself dancing at a club in 2010 — not a care in the world, with low-rise skinny jeans, feather hair extensions and all. This song always increases the dopamine levels with the slow EDM club beats and effects. Take a break from cramming for exams, blast this jam as loud as possible and dance. Manifest summer with Kid Cudi as he sings, “Oh my god, why did I drink so much and smoke so much?” This song definitely encapsulates a “Party X” type of summer break.

“The Spins” by Mac Miller

Mac Miller shouts out his hometown — Pittsburgh — in this one. “The Spins” is an iconic Mac Miller song that evokes that relief of the last day of school. He sings, “Oh yeah, I just graduated high school, haha.” This song also encapsulates a “Party X” vibe with feel-good beats that make listeners want to sing along and jump to their feet. Imagine graduating college and partying after commencement with all your best buds with “The Spins” to manifest the end of the semester.

“Julia” by Mt. Joy

Not into partying with Kid Cudi and Mac Miller? Chill out with Mt. Joy instead with their song “Julia.” This song’s slow beat, pretty vocals and mellow vibe transport listeners to an outdoor indie music festival where everyone dances without shoes and sings the lyrics with Matt Quinn with their eyes closed. It is the type of summer tune you can play while sitting around a campfire with friends, laughing about the previous semester’s inside jokes and blunders. Mt. Joy manifests good summer vibes with every song.

“Fuzzybrain” by Dayglow

Dayglow’s “Fuzzybrain” album paints a picture of a fun summer road trip across the United States. A group of best friends spontaneously got in a van and just began driving. They stop at small-town diners for cheap waffles and omelets. The various gas stations fuel their van and their bellies with packaged chips and bottled soda pops. They always take the scenic route and avoid main roads at all costs. Whenever they drive by water, they pull over and take a dip. Shoes are optional. Worry and stress are prohibited. Dayglow blasts through their speakers as they drive in the sunset with the windows down and hands riding the wind waves.

Daydream about this coming-of-age, summer-loving film with this album instead of coding, writing and studying. Its upbeat tracks emit positive energy and will help listeners pull through until the end of the semester.

“Island In The Sun” by Weezer

You either hate Weezer or you love them, but this song is definitely a summer staple. Take a break in between classes to hang out in Schenley Plaza to listen to this beat. Let Rivers Cuomo sing an indie lullaby while swinging in a hammock on a sunny day. Cuomo sings, “We’ll be playing and having fun and it makes me feel so fine I can’t control my brain.” Sing along with him to manifest those playful, fun summer days ahead.

“Alright” by Supergrass

If Weezer doesn’t float your boat (to an island in the sun), try Supergrass instead. Supergrass’ “Alright” is another iconic summer vibe song. Gareth Michael Coombes sings, “But we are young, we run green. Keep our teeth nice and clean. See our friends, see the sights. Feel alright.” These lines perfectly encapsulate the perfect summer break — enjoying the weather, hanging out with friends, going on adventures and feeling good.

One way to manifest something is by saying the affirmations out loud. If simply talking works, singing must work even better. Sing along with all these upbeat tunes to manifest summer break faster, and these next few school weeks will fly by.