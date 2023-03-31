Police Blotter: March 23 – March 29

Thursday, March 23

Pitt police issued one warrant arrest for indecent assault at Forbes and Craft.

Friday, March 24

Pitt police issued one arrest for driving under the influence at McKee Place.

Pitt police reported a hit and run at the Petersen Events Center. Investigation pending.

Campus security authorities reported a burglary at The Bridge on Forbes. No police report was filed.

Pitt police reported a retail theft at Litchfield Towers Lobby.

Saturday, March 25

Pitt police issued one citation for harassment at the Petersen Events Center.

Sunday, March 26

Pitt police issued one citation for buying and consuming a substance [not specified] while underage at Bates Street and Atwood Street.

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at an unspecified location. Investigation pending.

Monday, March 27

Pitt police reported a theft of an iPad at the Hillman Library. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, March 28

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Wednesday, March 29

Pitt police issued one arrest for criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia at Thackeray Hall.

Pitt police assisted City police with a report of an “active killer.” The call was a hoax. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at the Public Safety Building. Investigation pending.