Police Blotter: March 30 – April 4
April 6, 2023
Thursday, March 30
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Friday, March 31
Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Sutherland Hall. Investigation pending.
Saturday, April 1
Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.
Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Sunday, April 2
Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Fifth and McKee.
An individual reported her DoorDash food delivery was missing. Investigation pending.
Monday, April 3
Pitt police reported criminal mischief at an unspecified location. Investigation pending.
An individual reported the theft of their wallet at Salk Hall. Investigation pending.
Pitt police assisted City police with a theft investigation at 4000 Block of Fifth Avenue.
Tuesday, April 4
Pitt police assisted City police with a foot pursuit at Bates Street and the Boulevard of the Allies. The actor was located and taken into custody.
An individual reported a harassment by communication at the Public Safety Building. Investigation pending.
Pitt police assisted West Mifflin police with a stolen vehicle at South Bouquet Street and Roberto Clemente Drive.