Police Blotter: March 30 – April 4

Thursday, March 30

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Friday, March 31

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Sutherland Hall. Investigation pending.

Saturday, April 1

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, April 2

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Fifth and McKee.

An individual reported her DoorDash food delivery was missing. Investigation pending.

Monday, April 3

Pitt police reported criminal mischief at an unspecified location. Investigation pending.

An individual reported the theft of their wallet at Salk Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a theft investigation at 4000 Block of Fifth Avenue.

Tuesday, April 4

Pitt police assisted City police with a foot pursuit at Bates Street and the Boulevard of the Allies. The actor was located and taken into custody.

An individual reported a harassment by communication at the Public Safety Building. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted West Mifflin police with a stolen vehicle at South Bouquet Street and Roberto Clemente Drive.