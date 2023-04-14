Column | Where Pitt football’s NFL prospects should land

Pitt football has eight players that are officially taking their game to the next level. Who do these eight players compare to in the NFL? Where could these eight fit best? And what do they excel at?

Defensive Tackle Calijah Kancey

Kancey is currently projected as a middle of the first round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s often compared by NFL draft experts to former Panther and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

Kancey excels at getting to the quarterback fast; he has one of the quickest first steps you’ll see a defensive tackle have. With Kancey’s ability to get the passer in a hurry, he could fit best alongside Grady Jarrett of the Falcons. The Falcons are a team that struggled with pass rush in the 2022-2023 season, where they finished second to last in sacks.

Running Back Israel Abanikanda

Abanikanda is currently projected as a fourth round selection in the 2023 NFL draft. NFL draft experts have compared him to several professional running backs, but the one that he is compared to the most is Isaiah Pacheco of the Chiefs.

Abanikanda is blazing fast. In Pitt’s pro day, he ran an unofficial 4.3 40 yard dash, which would have ranked first among running backs in the 2023 NFL combine. Abanikanda is a lot bigger than a typical speedy running back, coming in at 5’11” and 215 pounds. A team in the NFL that Abanikanda could fit in best with is Miami. The Dolphins also always love having speedy running backs and Abanikanda follows that trend, however he is bigger than the running backs they currently have on their roster.

Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis

Dennis is currently projected as a seventh round draft selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s given no specific comparisons by NFL draft experts, but plays like a smaller version of Germaine Pratt of the Bengals.

Dennis is an amazing tackler who doesn’t whiff on tackling players. He makes game changing plays. In 2021 against Clemson, Dennis intercepted Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei’s pitch for a game changing pick-six — a change well-remembered by Pitt fans. A team that could use this type of play from their linebacker room happens to play in the same stadium where Dennis made that play. The Steelers need this boom potential from their linebackers and Dennis brings that.

Offensive Tackle Carter Warren

Warren is currently projected as a sixth round draft selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s given no specific comparison by NFL draft experts because it is hard to compare a player who’s just getting back from an injury.

Warren is how an NFL team would build their franchise tackle in a lab. He is 6’5” and 311 pounds, which gives Warren a high ceiling in the NFL. There is no specific team that Warren could fit in best with because he is a project for a team and not a day one starter. But if he gets to learn behind an elite offensive tackle, like Trent Williams of the 49ers, then watch out.

Defensive End Habakkuk Baldonado

Baldonado is currently projected as a seventh-round draft selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s given no specific comparison by NFL draft experts because of his draft projection and unique body type for a defensive end.

Baldonado is great at using his hands as a pass rusher due to his MMA background. When he throws off the lineman with his hands, he gets to the quarterback in a hurry. A team that could have a lot of interest in Baldonado is the Browns. Behind Myles Garrett, they have no quality pass rushers. Baldonado could become the quality pass rusher the Browns need to fill a huge gap in their defense.

Wide Receiver Jared Wayne

Wayne is currently projected as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s given no specific comparison by NFL draft experts, but he is built and plays like a less-consistent Mike Evans of the Buccaneers.

Wayne excels as a deep threat and makes contested catches. In 2022, he led all Power Five receivers in 20-plus-yard gains. A team that could consider keeping this deep threat in town is the Steelers, because it brings quarterback Kenny Pickett a familiar and trustworthy player from Pitt to his receiving corps.

Safety Brandon Hill

Hill is currently projected as a seventh round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s given no specific comparison by NFL draft experts, but he plays like former Panther and current Jet Jordan Whitehead.

Hill is a hard hitter that is never scared to take risks. He does his job well, but sometimes tries too hard to make a big play. For Hill, it doesn’t seem to matter where he plays that much, but it matters who teaches him. He will thrive with the Jets, so he can learn behind a player who plays a similar playstyle to him in Whitehead.

Safety Erick Hallet

Hallet is currently projected as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s given no specific comparison by NFL draft experts, but he plays like former Panther and current Bill Damar Hamlin.

Hallet rarely allowed players to get by him and often made clutch open field tackles that helped Pitt win games. He always made the right play while playing one of the hardest positions for the Pitt defense. A team that could use this type of play from their safety is the Vikings, who have an older safety in 34 year old Harrison Smith that Hallet can learn from and then flourish as his replacement.

There is no telling of where these former Panthers will go, but if selected by the right team, we will see these players succeed in the next level like so many other Pitt products.