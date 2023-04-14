Police Blotter: April 6 – 12

Thursday, April 6

Pitt police assisted Mount Oliver police with a theft at the Public Safety Building.

Friday, April 7

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Saturday, April 8

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Forbes Avenue and Meyran Avenue.

An individual reported harassment at Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street. Investigation pending.

Sunday, April 9

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Monday, April 10

Pitt police issued one arrest for harassment, obstructing administration of law and disorderly conduct at 3800 Forbes Avenue.

Pitt police issued one citation for defiant trespassing at Panther Central.

Pitt police issued a warrant arrest for an unspecified crime at Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street.

Pitt police responded to a report of an active shooter. The call was determined to be a hoax. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, April 11

Pitt police assisted City police with a possible prowler at Semple Street.

An individual reported a theft from a motor vehicle at Thomas Boulevard. Investigation pending.

Wednesday, April 12

Pitt police assisted an unspecified agency with a fraud at an unspecified location.

Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at Litchfield Towers Lobby. Investigation pending.