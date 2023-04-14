Photos: Pitt students protest delay in emergency alerts during hoax active shooter threat

Students participate in a “die-in” protest in front of the Cathedral of Learning Friday afternoon.

About 100 students gathered in front of the Cathedral of Learning Friday afternoon to protest Pitt’s delay in sending out emergency alerts during a hoax active shooter threat on Monday night.

Pitt’s Turning Point USA chapter showed up in support of Pitt Police. The club’s president Liliana Orozco said “I think that we need to fund the police, not defund them” and held a sign saying “I stand with Pitt Police.”

Gallery | 7 Photos Pamela Smith | Visual Editor Protestors hold a sign as they participate in a "die-in" on the Cathedral lawn Friday afternoon.

Editor’s Note: The article has been updated to better reflect the actions of Turning Point members.