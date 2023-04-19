SGB says farewell at its final meeting of the academic year

Student Government Board President Danielle Floyd gave tearful goodbyes to her fellow board members at the last SGB meeting of the 2022-23 academic year. Floyd, a graduating senior, said she feels “honored” to have served in SGB.

“I couldn’t be more honored to have played a part this year in leading this organization,” Floyd said. “When I leave this university, I can’t think about what it means to be a Panther without thinking about the Student Government Board and everyone in it.”

At the final weekly public meeting of the academic year in Nordy’s Place, board members reminisced about their time at Pitt and SGB. The board also voted on two resolutions that called for better “protections and safeguards” for student workers and resources for survivors of sexual misconduct on campus, respectively.

The meeting proceeded under lockdown as Pitt and City police responded to an on-campus protest on O’Hara Street. More than 250 people protested a debate between Michael Knowles and Brad Polumbo. Associate dean of students and SGB faculty adviser Steve Anderson interrupted the meeting to say the lockdown was just a precaution.

The Board voted unanimously to approve Resolution R-2023-1, which asks “either the city or the University” to protect student renters from “predatory” landlords, according to Board Member Daniel Temmallo. He said the resolution calls for better educational resources and protective regulations for student renters.

“I’m super proud of the work that everybody in the [Renters First] task force did on this,” Temmallo said. “It’s turned out really really well and I’m so proud of every single person that contributed to it. I just wanted to thank you all for passing just such an incredible resolution.”

The Board also voted unanimously to approve Resolution R-2023-2, which calls for better resources for survivors of sexual misconduct at Pitt, according to Vice President for Governance Ryan Young. The resolution demands the University hire a confidential advocate for survivors, establish a peer survivor support network, expand Pittsburgh Action Against Rape resources and uphold prior commitments to ending sexual misconduct on campus.

Vice President for Operations Isabel Lam, who did not run for reelection, said SGB was the first organization she joined in her first year at Pitt. Now a rising senior, she said SGB has “wholeheartedly changed my life.”

“Although this road hasn’t always been smooth, I love being a part of this organization,” Lam said. “And it is so hard to finally say goodbye and close this chapter in my life to start a new one. It’s actually surreal to think that three years have already come to an end — by far the fastest three years of my life.”

Board Member Sophia Shapiro, a rising senior who did not run for reelection, thanked Anderson for his time and said she was excited to see what next year’s board members accomplish.

“From meetings behind closed doors to being loud on campus and standing up for what we believe in, y’all have really fought alongside myself and each other and it has been such an honor to serve the student body in this capacity,” Shapiro said.

Young, who will serve as the Board’s 2023-24 president, said this year’s board was one of the most “engaged and productive in recent memory.” He said he is “honored” for the opportunity to serve as president next year, though he recognized “we have our work cut out for us.”

“I also think just to touch on the fact that this is the fourth lockdown I have experienced in the last two weeks — we have our work cut out for us,” Young said. “I’m elated to be working with such amazing people … So without further ado, let’s get on with it.”

Allocations

HOSA — Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America, a medical professional preparedness organization, requested $4,240.51 for eight members to attend the Student Health Professionals International Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas. As the request exceeded the group’s spending cap, the board voted to approve the request to the amount of $2,470.00.

Outdoors Club requested $1,367.96 for lodging and equipment rentals for their trip to Presque Isle State Park in August. The Board voted to approve the request in full.

Outdoors Club requested an additional $1,954.03 for gear that they will bring with them on a variety of outdoor activities throughout the 2023-24 school year. The Board voted to approve the request in full.