Police Blotter: April 13 – April 19

Thursday, April 13

A staff member reported cash was missing from her wallet and fraudulent charges were made on a credit card at Salk Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief at Meyran Avenue.

Friday, April 14

Pitt police assisted City police with an individual causing a disturbance at 3700 Block of Dawson Street. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Saturday, April 15

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Sunday, April 16

Pitt police reported a theft of a traffic control device at Schenley Quadrangle. Investigation pending.

Pitt police cited one individual for buying and consuming an unspecified substance while underage at Holland Hall.

Pitt police cited two individuals for disorderly conduct at 3700 Forbes Ave.

Pitt police reported a theft of a scooter at Lothrop Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Holland Hall. Investigation pending.

Monday, April 17

Pitt police assisted City police with a harassment report at the Public Safety Building.

Tuesday, April 18

Pitt police assisted City police with an aggravated assault at University Place. Investigation pending.

Pitt police issued one individual a citation for retail theft at Litchfield Towers Lobby.

Wednesday, April 19

Pitt police reported the theft of a bicycle at Bouquet Gardens Building J. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported a theft by deception at the Chevron Science Center. Investigation pending.

Campus security authorities reported a stalking incident at McCormick Hall. The individual has not contacted police or filed a report.