Sara Innamorato wins Democratic Primary for Allegheny County Executive

Candidates for Allegheny County executive speak at the Barbara Daly Danko Political Forum in February at Carnegie Mellon University in the McConomy Auditorium. Pictured from left to right: Liv Bennett, Dave Fawcett, Sara Innamorato, Michael Lamb, Erin McClelland, Will Parker and John Weinstein.

Sara Innamorato, a progressive State House representative, won the 2023 Allegheny County executive primary race.

Innamorato, who counts Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey and Rep. Summer Lee among her endorsers, won approximately 38% of the county votes. John Weinstein, County Treasurer, received 30% and Michael Lamb, Pittsburgh City Controller, received 20%. Dave Fawcett, Theresa Sciulli Colaizzi and Will Parker received the remaining votes.

In Pittsburgh Ward 4, in which Oakland is located, Innamorato received approximately 56.3% of the votes, with Michael Lamb coming in second at 23.7%.

The Allegheny County executive oversees local government departments, works on fiscal policy, and is a representative for the county at governmental meetings, which Henry Cohen, a first-year political science major, said is a position that can have “massive consequences” for constituents. Pitt students like Cohen recently formed “Students for Sara,” an organization that canvassed for Innamorato around campus.

Innamorato focused her campaign on “workers’ rights, government investment in local infrastructure and equitable healthcare,” which students cited as reasons they support her.

In the November general election, Innamorato will face Joe Rockey, a former PNC executive who ran uncontested in the Republican primary.

The primaries have proven successful for progressive candidates besides Innamorato, including Matt Dugan.

Matt Dugan, Allegheny county’s chief public defender, defeated incumbent Stephen Zappala in the Allegheny County district attorney Democratic primary. Zappala, who has been district attorney for 26 years, was written in as the Republican nominee and will face Dugan in November’s general election.

Voters re-elected incumbent Corey O’Connor in the Democratic primary for Allegheny County County controller over his challenger Darwin Leuba. Democratic voters also chose Erica Rocchi Brusselars as candidate for Allegheny County treasurer over Anthony Coghill. Both candidates will not face official Republican candidates in November.

Bethany Hallam, incumbent Allegheny County Council Democrat representative, won re-election for the seat over her challenger Joanna Doven. Hallam received about 56% of the vote and Doven received about 43%.

Voters re-elected three incumbents, Bobby Wilson, Barb Warwick and Deb Gross, to the Pittsburgh City Council. Warwick was challenged by Pitt graduate student Lita Brillman, who conceded to Warwick late on May 16th. Khari Mosley and Bob Charland will join the incumbents in City Council for their first terms.

All 2023 municipal primary results can be viewed at the county election website.