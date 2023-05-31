Pittsburgh+Pride+events+roundup

June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month 2023, and Pittsburgh is home to events throughout the month celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. The Pitt News has compiled a list of events and information for those looking to take part in the month’s celebrations.

Too Hot for July: Thursday June 1 from 5-11 p.m.

AIDS Free Pittsburgh is hosting their annual HIV awareness street party featuring DJs, performers, vogue battles and HIV testing to “honor those lost to, living with, and affected by HIV.” The event is free to the public and will have a variety of food and drink vendors. More information can be found here.

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Festival: June 2 through 4, 1 p.m.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the first Pittsburgh Pride, this year’s theme is “NO FEAR,” which will be commemorated with events between June 2-4. This includes various performers and hundreds of vendors set up throughout Allegheny Commons West Park over the weekend. Click here for more information.

Pittsburgh Pride March and Parade: June 3, 12:00 p.m.

The annual Pride parade, featuring Grand Marshal La’Tasha Mayes as the parade leader, as well as drag queens and kings, LGBTQ+ groups and small businesses, will begin at 11th street and Liberty Avenue. The march will go down Liberty Avenue, cross the Andy Warhol Bridge and end at Allegheny Commons Park West. The parade is free to the public.

“For the Lost Voices” — a TheatriQ original production: June 3, 2 p.m. & 8.pm and June 4, 2 p.m.

TheatriQ’s event, located at KST Alloy Studios, features vignettes from 13-26 year old queer artists. Their website states, “Our voices matter, and while some of them may be lost, their essence is not forgotten.” Tickets vary in price and can be purchased here.

Pride Night at PNC Park: June 9, 7:05 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are hosting their annual Pride night, a “celebration of the LGBTQ+ community within the Pirates fan base, the Pittsburgh community, and all of Major League Baseball.” The Pirates play the New York Mets, and a fireworks show will begin after the game ends. Tickets can be purchased here.

“PRIDEBurgh” variety and comedy show: June 9, 9:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Arcade Comedy Theater, located at 943 Liberty Ave., is featuring different queer comedians, drag queens and sketch comedy groups to celebrate pride during the PRIDEBurgh comedy show. Every cast and production member involved in the show is queer, and all are invited to “support your local queer artists.” Tickets are $10 for students.

“We Dream A World” concert: June 11, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Renaissance City Choir is hosting their annual Pride Concert to “sing for justice and stand up in pride and in joy for our community.” This year’s selections include songs from “Dear Evan Hansen”, “Kinky Boots” and “Considering Matthew Shepard.” Tickets vary in pricing, and a livestream option is available for those who cannot attend in person at the East Liberty Presbyterian Church.

Lawrenceville Pride: June 17, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lawrenceville is set to host their first-ever Pride celebration, featuring different events, vendors and creatives sponsored by Sanctuary. Lawrenceville Pride is designed to be an opportunity for the community of Lawrenceville to “support local queer small businesses and the organizations that are on the ground every day, providing essential resources to our queer neighbors.” The event is free to the public, and more information is available here.

LGBTQ+ Youth & Family Pride: June 24, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hosted by the Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation, this event is family-friendly and highlights LGBTQ+ youths and the families and people that support them. There will be performances, arts and crafts and outdoor games to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with “the people most important to you.” Click here for more information.

“Pride & Joy”: June 30, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The African American August Wilson Cultural Center is hosting a voguing workshop that teaches attendees about the history of voguing and how to master some of its most famous moves. The workshop begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m., after which a free dance party will be held for all those interested. Tickets for the workshop can be purchased here.