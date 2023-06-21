‘Camaraderie and joy’: The Carnegie Museum launches its summer ‘Inside Out’ series

Though Pittsburgh is a city known for its steel and bridges, Katie DelVerne, senior manager of marketing and engagement for the Carnegie Museum, believes that it’s also home to a thriving cultural scene.

“I would describe the arts and cultural scene in Pittsburgh as bright and robust,” DelVerne said. “I moved to the city about six years ago, and even in those six years, I have seen just a huge boom of visual art and performance art. And then you know, being here at ‘Inside Out’ being able to see all that come to life is so so amazing.”

On Thursday, June 15, the Carnegie Museum hosted the first of several “Inside Out” events. “Inside Out” is the Carnegie Museum’s free outdoor event series with live music, food trucks and more happening every Thursday and Saturday throughout the summer.

Tony Resch, also known by his creative alias Royal Haunts, was one of the artists at “Inside Out” and enjoyed the opportunity of collaborating with other artists.

“Collaborating with other artists was a blast,” Resch said. “Collaborating in this way feels like I’m contributing to something bigger than myself and that is the music of my city. It is an honor and a privilege. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Many members of the community also enjoy the event series without having prior knowledge of it. Aidan Wright, a Pittsburgh resident, attended the event with his children.

“We were walking by,” Wright said. “We didn’t know anything about it, but we saw other kids. And it seemed like a good vibe. We figured we’d stop by and do some dancing. There were a lot of people hanging out and my kids are having a fantastic time.”

DelVerne said that the goal of “Inside Out” is to give local artists a platform, which is why they feature musicians from different genres and areas of the city.

“‘Inside Out’ celebrates the Pittsburgh arts and culture scene,” DelVerne said. “Being able to partner with these artists, organizations and DJs and give them a platform to perform, is really special and we are fortunate to have so many amazing partners.”

Resch said that the Carnegie Museum of Art is a unique venue for live music performances because of its acoustics and the neighborhood it’s in.

“Aesthetically speaking, Oakland is my favorite part of Pittsburgh,” Resch said. “As a musician, I’m committed to the environment and how it relates to sound. So to perform in my ideal space was beautiful.”

DelVerne thinks it’s “fantastic” to see the Pittsburgh community gather in one place.

“I think there is so much camaraderie and the joy that you feel when you come out to an Inside Out,” DelVerne said. “By walking out the doors at 5 p.m. on a Thursday to come here, I instantly feel joy.”

Resch enjoyed performing at “Inside Out” because the Carnegie Museum is an important location for himself and many Pittsburghers.

“I was first introduced to high art at that very establishment,” Resch said. “To be there and to be viewed as art by the patrons is a dream come true. As a Pittsburgher through and through, performing at Carnegie Museum of Art is a full-circle moment.”

As a member of the Pittsburgh community, Wright said he thinks “Inside Out” is “a good place to come and meet new people.”

DelVerne said it’s “rewarding” to organize the “Inside Out” event series.

“This is probably my favorite or it is my favorite event of the year,” DelVerne said. “I try to come every Thursday and every Saturday if I can. Being a marketer, being able to promote just the amazing things that our arts community around the city does and give them a platform to do it. is incredibly rewarding and really special.”

Resch said that the recognition from the Carnegie Museum of Art is beneficial to the artists as much as it’s beneficial to the attendees.

“Events like ‘Inside Out’ present local art like it’s ‘ART’, “Resch said. “To see [my fellow artists] Josh and Huny perform along the likes of Van Gogh actually brings a tear to my eye. I know as their peer that they are on that profound level, but it takes an institution like the Carnegie for the public to see it.”

Resch has enjoyed collaborating with Carnegie Museum of Art for “Inside Out” in the past as a host and as a performer this year.

“‘Inside Out,’ a free, public event, is about community. I am truly honored to be a part of [the art] world,” Resch said.