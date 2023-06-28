Photos: Pogopalooza takes over Market Square

The first day of Pogopalooza, an extreme pogo stick jumping competition, took place in Market Square in Downtown on Friday evening. Competitors from the Wilkinsburg-based Xpogo stunt team, as well as other pogoers from across North America performed jumps and tricks over nine feet in the air. Xpogo member Michael Mena became the third person to pogo stick jump over 11 feet while members Henry Cabelus and Tyler Phillips both set a Guinness World Record for highest front flip at 10′ 6″.

