Photos | 2023 Anthrocon

Nate Yonamine | Senior Staff Photographer Furries at the Fursuit Parade at Anthrocon outside of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on July 1.

Pittsburgh’s Cultural District filled with vibrant colors last weekend as thousands of anthropomorphics fans made their way to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for Anthrocon. The event, which attracts thousands of furries from across the country each year, took place from June 29 to July 2 and featured many events including a parade and live music.

During the Fursuit Parade, which took place on July 1, Pittsburghers gathered around as the furries displayed their colorful suits. The convention also featured several booths where people could buy things for fursuits and other fan made items.