The Panther Crawl
The Pitt News
The Pitt News
The Pitt News

Photos | 2023 Anthrocon

By Pamela Smith and Nate Yonamine
July 6, 2023
Nate Yonamine | Senior Staff Photographer
Furries at the Fursuit Parade at Anthrocon outside of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on July 1.

Pittsburgh’s Cultural District filled with vibrant colors last weekend as thousands of anthropomorphics fans made their way to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for Anthrocon. The event, which attracts thousands of furries from across the country each year, took place from June 29 to July 2 and featured many events including a parade and live music. 

During the Fursuit Parade, which took place on July 1, Pittsburghers gathered around as the furries displayed their colorful suits. The convention also featured several booths where people could buy things for fursuits and other fan made items. 

 
About the Contributors
Pamela Smith, Managing Editor
Hello! My name is Pam and I am the managing editor of The Pitt News. For the last two years I was the visual editor; this is my fourth and final year with TPN. I am a senior English Writing and History/Philosophy of Science double major. I love photographing sports, cultural events and portraits, and sometimes I write news stories.
Nate Yonamine, Senior Staff Photographer
My name is Nate Yonamine and I am a junior psychology major. I love photographing performing arts, astrophotography, and sports.
Nate Yonamine | Senior Staff Photographer

