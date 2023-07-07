The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
For second time this year, PA House rejects in-state tuition bill
For second time this year, PA House rejects in-state tuition bill
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • July 8, 2023
Photos | 2023 Anthrocon
By Pamela Smith and Nate Yonamine July 6, 2023
Supreme Court rules affirmative action unconstitutional, Pitt administration responds
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • June 30, 2023
Preview | Pitt volleyball looks ready to reach new heights in 2023
By Matthew Scabilloni, Staff Writer • June 28, 2023
Jam On Walnut returns for summer 2023
By Abby Lipold, Staff Writer • June 28, 2023

Pitt staff files unfair labor practice charge over alleged mandatory meetings with anti-union messaging

By Jack Troy, Senior Staff Writer
July 6, 2023
The+Cathedral+of+Learning+and+Litchfield+Towers.
TPN File Photo
The Cathedral of Learning and Litchfield Towers.

Pitt held captive audience meetings where staff were told to report organizing activity and spread an anti-union message, the United Steelworkers alleged in a June 28 unfair labor practice charge. 

The USW goes on to say in its filing with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board that these mandatory Zoom meetings ran from mid-April through May and included rank-and-file employees who the University misclassified as managers. 

“Rather than wasting time and resources attempting to keep workers from exercising their rights, the Pitt administration should welcome the opportunity for workers to make their own choice,” USW District 10 Director Bernie Hall said in a press release. 

University Spokesperson Jared Stonesifer said Pitt has received the charge and is in the process of reviewing it. 

Kaitlyn Wittig Menguc, a standardized patient scheduling specialist in the School of Medicine and member of the staff union organizing committee, said these meetings have “poisoned the well” by sowing misinformation among her colleagues. 

“There’s this general feeling of fear that we can’t talk about this,” Wittig Menguc said. 

Under Pennsylvania’s Public Employee Relations Act, public sector employers cannot interfere with workers’ rights to form a union. 

Organizers submitted signed union cards from at least 30% of the proposed bargaining unit on June 5, crossing the threshold to trigger a vote. The date and exact size of the bargaining unit will be determined by the PLRB in the coming months. 

If successful, thousands of advisers, researchers and other staff members would be represented by the USW in collective bargaining, joining roughly 3,000 faculty members who voted to join the USW in October 2021. Faculty have been in slow-moving talks with Pitt administration for a first contract since February 2022. 

Pitt has faced unfair labor practice charges from the USW in recent years related to faculty, graduate student and now staff unionization efforts. 

In March 2022, the USW filed a charge on behalf of the faculty union over unilateral changes to the University’s masking policy, before later reaching an agreement with administration that resolved the charges and created a process for faculty to seek additional virus mitigation measures in their classrooms. 

Furthermore, the PLRB found that Pitt had committed “coercive acts” leading up to an April 2019 election to determine whether graduate student workers would join the USW, though the hearing examiner did not order a new election. 

Wittig Menguc is looking beyond this early conflict with administration to the chance for a fresh start with incoming chancellor Joan Gabel, who’s set to take the reins from Patrick Gallagher in this month. 

“It’s really easy to focus on what’s not working. I think it’s also important that we remain positive and optimistic,” Wittig Menguc said. “I look forward to the new chancellor coming in and hope that there is a new opportunity here to work together.”

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include Kaitlyn Wittig Menguc’s correct job title. The Pitt News regrets this error.
More to Discover
More in 2. Featured
A smoke bomb lands on the ground at the second of two protests against a debate featuring Michael Knowles on campus Tuesday evening.
Husband and wife indicted for smoke bombs and fireworks during Knowles protest
A view of the Cathedral of Learning.
Gallagher gives final report as Chancellor at Board of Trustees meeting
Beaded friendship bracelets worn by Taylor Swift fans outside of Acrisure Stadium before Swift’s performance on June 17.
‘So special’: Taylor Swift fans flock to ‘Swiftsburgh’ by the thousands
A pile of Pitt footballs.
Pitt football headed in new direction with first-year players
Members of the Pitt faculty union and United Steelworkers at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg on Monday.
“Truly a historic day”: Organizers file for Pitt staff union election
Ciara Gordon, a University of Pittsburgh student with ambitions of being a pediatrician, sits for a portrait in a Pitt classroom on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Oakland. Gordon, originally from Homewood, received enough scholarships and grants to make her education at Pitt possible. She was involved in some of Pitts advocacy efforts to maintain its in-state tuition discount last year.
The high cost of higher ed: Pitt is one of the nation’s priciest public universities for local families
More in News
For second time this year, PA House rejects in-state tuition bill
For second time this year, PA House rejects in-state tuition bill
The Cathedral of Learning.
Supreme Court rules affirmative action unconstitutional, Pitt administration responds
The halls outside the School of Education on the fifth floor of Wesley W. Posvar Hall.
More than a month after commencement, advising error sends 17 Pitt teaching students back to class
A pile of cash.
‘College should not be this expensive’: Pitt programs aim to make education more affordable
The New Granada Theater, Pitt’s new CEC building, on Centre Avenue in the Hill District.
Pitt expands collaboration and opportunities to Hill District with new Community Engagement Center location
University announces “Discourse and Dialogue” theme for 2023-2024 year
University announces “Discourse and Dialogue” theme for 2023-2024 year
About the Contributors
Jack Troy, Senior Staff Writer
Jack Troy is a Senior Staff Writer at The Pitt News. A native of Western Pennsylvania, he will graduate in April 2024 with a major in Political Science and a minor in Economics. He worked as a columnist and editor on the opinions desk from January to December 2021, and now writes for the news desk. You can contact him at [email protected]
TPN File Photo

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in