The Pitt News
The Pitt News
The Pitt News

Funding secured for bus improvement project between Oakland and Downtown

By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor
July 12, 2023
A+PRT+bus+on+Fifth+Avenue.%0A
TPN File Image
A PRT bus on Fifth Avenue.

Transportation from campus to downtown might become easier in the future, as Pittsburgh Regional Transit received the money needed to begin working on the almost $300 million project to improve bussing between Downtown and Oakland. 

The Federal Transit Authority granted the PRT $150 million for the project, which will focus on creating a specific “University Line” with express buses that reach Squirrel Hill, Highland Park and the Mon Valley. This funding confirms that the project, which was first created in 2009, will officially begin. 

By the end of the addition, 23 new stations will be created with updated technology and improved bus-only lanes that run down streets like Fifth Avenue, with dedicated lines and services that won’t be severely impacted by traffic. 

At an event announcing the funding of the project, Katharine Kelleman, CEO of Pittsburgh Regional Transit, said the project will bring improvements to every aspect of public transportation. 

“By increasing our reliability and efficiency between Downtown, Oakland and Uptown, we will improve transportation not only for those who ride the bus, but also improve safety and overall experience for pedestrians and cyclists,” Kelleman said. 

In addition to the money granted by the federal government, the project is also being funded by Pittsburgh Regional Transit, Allegheny County and the city of Pittsburgh. 

Pittsburgh Regional Transit estimates that about 30,000 people will be impacted by the project. Construction is set to begin sometime in the fall, though the timeline for when it will be finished is not yet available.

