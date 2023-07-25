Photos: Picklesburgh on 35mm film 

Every year the streets of downtown Pittsburgh fill with green as people make their way to Picklesburgh. The pickle-themed festival attracts hundreds of people each year with its countless options of pickled foods and drinks and dill themed merchandise.

Picklesburgh took place this past weekend from Friday July 21 to Sunday July 23. While the annual food festival typically takes place on the Rachel Carson Bridge, this year it changed locations and took place at PPG Plaza and Boulevard of the Allies.

Here’s a look at Picklesburgh captured on 35mm film — Kodak Portra 800.