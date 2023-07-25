The Panther Crawl
Photos: Picklesburgh on 35mm film 

By Betul Tuncer, Contributing Editor
July 25, 2023

Every year the streets of downtown Pittsburgh fill with green as people make their way to Picklesburgh. The pickle-themed festival attracts hundreds of people each year with its countless options of pickled foods and drinks and dill themed merchandise. 

Picklesburgh took place this past weekend from Friday July 21 to Sunday July 23. While the annual food festival typically takes place on the Rachel Carson Bridge, this year it changed locations and took place at PPG Plaza and Boulevard of the Allies. 

Here’s a look at Picklesburgh captured on 35mm film — Kodak Portra 800. 

A close up of pickle themed merchandise sold at Picklesburgh on Friday afternoon.

 
Betul Tuncer, Managing Editor
Betul Tuncer is the managing editor of The Pitt News. She is a part of the College of General Studies' class of 2024 and is double majoring in media and professional communications on the writing track and legal studies, she is also pursuing a certificate in digital media. During her three years at the paper she has worked as a news staff writer, assistant news editor and summer editor-in-chief. You can contact her at [email protected]

