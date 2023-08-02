Jury gives death penalty in Tree of Life trial

Robert Bowers, the man who killed 11 Jewish people and wounded six at the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre on October 27, 2018, has been sentenced to death by a jury after a two month trial.

Bowers was found guilty on all 63 federal counts he was charged with on June 16, 22 of which held open the option of the death penalty.

The jury debated for around 10 hours before unanimously handing down the decision.

Bowers will officially receive the sentence on Thursday August 3rd, and he will be sentenced for the remaining 41 charges that are not covered by the death penalty.