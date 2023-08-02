The Panther Crawl
TOP STORIES
The Cathedral of Learning.
New Pitt budget includes increases in tuition, operating costs
By Spencer Levering, Staff Writer • July 27, 2023
Photos: Picklesburgh on 35mm film 
By Betul Tuncer, Contributing Editor • July 25, 2023
Video: Picklesburgh 2023
By Betul Tuncer, Contributing Editor • July 22, 2023
Proposed apartment complex on vacant Irish Center Site evokes community frustration
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • July 12, 2023
Carnegie Museum debuts Japanese printmaking exhibit
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • July 12, 2023

Jury gives death penalty in Tree of Life trial

By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor
August 2, 2023
Flowers%2C+candles+and+chalk+drawings+outside+the+Tree+of+Life+Synagogue+in+2019.+
Sarah Cutshall | Visual Editor
Flowers, candles and chalk drawings outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2019.

Robert Bowers, the man who killed 11 Jewish people and wounded six at the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre on October 27, 2018, has been sentenced to death by a jury after a two month trial. 

Bowers was found guilty on all 63 federal counts he was charged with on June 16, 22 of which held open the option of the death penalty. 

The jury debated for around 10 hours before unanimously handing down the decision. 

Bowers will officially receive the sentence on Thursday August 3rd, and he will be sentenced for the remaining 41 charges that are not covered by the death penalty. 
Ryleigh Lord, Assistant News Editor
Ryleigh Lord is a News Editor at The Pitt News. A lifelong Eagles fan and Philadelphia native currently living in Steelers country, she is a junior History and English Writing (nonfiction) double major with an Irish minor. She also contributes to the opinions desk, mostly to talk about the shows and movies she loves. You can contact her at [email protected]

