Places+to+visit+during+Welcome+Week+outside+of+Oakland

The fall semester is starting up again, and before the stress of classes and days spent studying at the library, here are some spots to visit with your friends during Welcome Week and explore the city of Pittsburgh.

Duquesne Incline

Located on West Carson Street, the Incline has some of the best views of Downtown Pittsburgh as it travels up to the Mt. Washington neighborhood. There is also a small museum in the upper station about Pittsburgh history, as well as a gift shop with Pittsburgh-themed souvenirs. This is a great place to take pictures of amazing views or even bring along family that might be staying during Welcome Week. Remember to bring your Pitt student ID here so you can go for free!

Andy Warhol museum

This is one of the most comprehensive museums in the world dedicated to one artist and the largest in North America, so take the chance to visit it! It has the largest collection of Warhol’s artworks and archival materials that cover the range of his entire career — from early work to his pop art paintings. There are 350 preserved Warhol films, more than 4000 videotypes showing his work in video and even his Time Capsules, which are 610 containers he sealed and sent to storage. Another bonus is that they offer internships and volunteer opportunities for students interested in art, so it could be great to familiarize yourself with it early on in this semester if art interests you!

Walnut Street

This hub for dining, coffee shops, bakeries, shopping and cute photo spots is located close to campus in Shadyside. There are retail stores like Apple, Lululemon, Sephora and J.Crew, but a lot of smaller independent boutiques as well, like EB Pepper and Apricot Lane Boutique. I’d recommend checking out places like Mercurio’s, Shady Grove, La Feria (this is a Peruvian place to eat at that also has art on display!), Yoshino Asian Fusion and Sushi Too.

National Aviary

At the National Aviary, you can view feedings of different birds, watch birds soar over an audience or view different live shows or simply look at different species of birds up close. This is located in the North Side and is near downtown Pittsburgh and PNC park and is $17.95 for entry!

Point State Park

Point State Park is located in Downtown Pittsburgh and is a great place to relax with friends, walk, run, bike or just enjoy the views. Additionally, there are sometimes events or live music here. It’s a great alternative to Schenley Park, with views overlooking the bridges in Pittsburgh.

Market Square

Market Square is also located downtown and there are a multitude of things to do here — be sure to come back again during the holidays for ice skating and holiday markets. From October through May, there is a farmer’s market showcasing a multitude of local vendors, fresh produce and small-batch foods. In the summer, there is a free outdoor yoga studio on a select few evenings for the public. In addition, there is a Saturday Night Market with pop-stores and local businesses from June to October. Be sure to check this place out for shopping, food and restaurants during welcome week and plan a visit back later in the year!

Bakery Square

This is located in East Liberty and is called “Bakery Square” because it once was the home of the Nabisco Bakery factory. Although no longer a bakery, it does have a lot of fun food options as well as a ton of live events. They have Monday food truck lunches with different food every week. On Monday, Aug. 21, they will have food from Cilantro and Ajo, a Venezuelan food truck. On Tuesdays, they have tacos and trivia, live music on the lawn on Fridays, followed by yoga on the lawn on Saturdays. Besides live events, there are numerous places to shop and dine as well as a conservatory, which is an open-air atrium with places to eat or get work done. They also have “Sally’s Path,” which links Bakery Square to Shadyside for anyone who is a walker, runner or biker. There are many art installations located here that could set a great view for outdoor activities or just pictures.