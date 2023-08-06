The+perfect+playlist+for+walking+around+campus

One of the most universal college experiences is romanticizing your walk across campus on a crisp fall day. As the fall semester is the perfect time to expand your music taste, take a look at the following songs to make that walk to your 8 a.m. lecture more bearable.

“Can I Call You Tonight?” by Dayglow

This coming-of-age classic is the perfect song to listen to as you walk to your morning class across campus, taking in the view of the Cathedral against the rising sun. With a hopeful vibe and catchy beat, this song captures the feeling of having your whole life ahead of you — something that every college first-year can relate to.

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

Listen to this ‘80s throwback to inspire you to follow your dreams, both inside and out of the classroom. The opening lyrics “Welcome to your life, there’s no turning back,” will inspire you to think about your goals and ambitions for the future. As the transition from high school to college can be intimidating, hopefully this tune will help you find your inner confidence to tackle those first day jitters.

“Little Talks” by Of Monsters and Men

The ultimate people-watching melody, this one is great for taking a trip down Forbes Avenue on a weekend and observing the myriad of people walking down the street. The fast-paced, celebratory nature of the song pairs well with the lively social scene in surrounding Oakland, just a quick walk away from lower campus.

“Space Girl” by Frances Forever

This sweet and cozy number perfectly encompasses the energy on campus on a fall day. Picture this — amber leaves are just beginning to fall off the trees, a gentle breeze blows through your hair and you’re sipping your overpriced latte on your way to your favorite class. Life is good.

“Lovers Rock” by TV Girl

This song screams main character energy. Dramatic and mysterious, this song is sure to make you feel untouchable. Maybe you’ll be listening to this song when you lock eyes with your soulmate on your trek to class or going out with friends, only to mysteriously disappear until you randomly run into them the next day in the dining hall.

“Midnight City” by M83

“Midnight City” by French electronic music group M83 is an impeccable song to set the tone for a fun night out to decompress from the stress of classes and exams. The combination of the bold intro and subtle bridge set the mood for a free-spirited adventure.

“Good Days” by SZA

The ambiance of this viral hit is truly unmatched. Listen to this song from SZA’s most recent album to enhance your focus during a study session or calm your mind on your way home from the library. You deserve it!

“Electric Feel” by MGMT

Get ready to get all the feels with this timeless song by American indie rock band MGMT. With its high energy and unparalleled voice, you’re sure to be motivated and ready to take on the day.

“Sunflower, Vol. 6” by Harry Styles

This song has a summer sensation that you’ll be feeling long after the temperatures have dropped. This masterpiece by Harry Styles is a solid option for any occasion.

“Where’d All the Time Go” by Dr. Dog

Nostalgic and bittersweet, this one has unique instrumentals and mellow vocals that pair well with an afternoon stroll in Schenley Plaza or the quad after a long day. When the realization that you’re growing up sets in, don’t panic, but instead turn to this relatable song to cope and know that you’re not alone.

“Come a Little Closer” by Cage The Elephant

The beginning of this song reminds me of leaving your dorm room to attend that one giant lecture with a ton of students, only to find that a crowd of people is headed to the exact same building as you for the same class. Attending this lecture seems to be a core memory of everyone’s first semester, and this song really seems to highlight the excitement and anticipation of this universal experience.

“Borderline” by Tame Impala

This song is about indecision and insecurity, which holds true for a lot of freshmen learning to navigate college. With somewhat vague lyrics, it is up to you to decide what this song means on a personal level. Tame Impala even says that “They used to do this all the time in college,” so it just fits.

“Campus” by Vampire Weekend

The word ‘campus’ is literally in the title of this one. This song is upbeat and fun and does a great job of romanticizing the college lifestyle. It references that attractive stranger whose path you seem to cross constantly but never gets the chance to talk to, the professor that you spot out and about and evening picnics in the grass. There’s really no song more fitting for this list than this one.

“Vertigo” by Khalid

The mellow and relaxing fervor of this song is a nice change of pace from the energetic anthems on this list. Khalid’s voice is super soothing, and the calming aura is fitting for a hot-girl walk to clear your head amidst the stressors of school and life.

“The Adults Are Talking” by The Strokes

This catchy song will have you humming to yourself for days. It is a great song to daydream to as you move in between classes or go to get food. You really can’t go wrong.

“Lost” by Frank Ocean

Contrary to what the title may suggest, you’ll never feel out of place on campus with this song by the beloved Frank Ocean. Optimistic and lively, this one is sure to give you an energy boost during your commute to class.

“Party on Fifth Ave” by Mac Miller

This one is pretty self-explanatory. The list wouldn’t be complete without this fitting song from Pittsburgh native Mac Miller. Put in your headphones and bop to this catchy beat to become truly immersed in the Pittsburgh experience.