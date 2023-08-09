The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
A notepad and a pile of cash.
Opinion | My financial tips and advice for college
By Kelly Xiong, Staff Columnist • 9:30 am
Preview | Pitt football enters 2023 season with a lot of question marks
By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor • August 8, 2023
Opinion | You don’t need to party in college to have a good time
By Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor • August 7, 2023
The perfect playlist for walking around campus
By Anna Kuntz, Staff Writer • August 6, 2023
The Year of Discourse and Dialogue aims to unite the campus community
By Anna Kuntz, Staff Writer • August 5, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
A notepad and a pile of cash.
Opinion | My financial tips and advice for college
By Kelly Xiong, Staff Columnist • 9:30 am
Preview | Pitt football enters 2023 season with a lot of question marks
By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor • August 8, 2023
Opinion | You don’t need to party in college to have a good time
By Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor • August 7, 2023
The perfect playlist for walking around campus
By Anna Kuntz, Staff Writer • August 6, 2023
The Year of Discourse and Dialogue aims to unite the campus community
By Anna Kuntz, Staff Writer • August 5, 2023

Opinion | My financial tips and advice for college

By Kelly Xiong, Staff Columnist
9:30 am
A+notepad+and+a+pile+of+cash.+%0A
Betul Tuncer | Contributing Editor
A notepad and a pile of cash.

For many of us, going off to college pretty much means absolute freedom from your parents. No one is telling you to clean your room or do chores. You’re kind of on your own now. While that may seem great — and it definitely can be — being on your own also comes with more responsibilities. One of the most important things to learn is financial responsibility. Yes, I know this is not a fun or exciting topic, but it will be super helpful in the long run. Going into my last year here at Pitt, I can attest to this. Here are some of my tips and advice and what I’ve learned about personal finances since coming to college. 

Bills and utilities come first! 

This is a really important part of learning how to budget your money. If you are living off campus, this is super important. If you have your own credit card, this is also for you. Make sure you have enough money every month to pay those off first. This might mean limiting how much you spend on the non-essentials. I still need to remind myself of this every once in a while, but it has definitely helped me keep a good credit score — which is going to be super, super important in the real world, so you might as well start early. As someone who has always lived with roommates in college, paying your share of the utility bills on time is a good habit to start building up. Not doing so can make you seem like an unreliable person to live with and can lead to roommate conflicts and possibly splitting up. 

Understanding your credit card. 

Going off of my previous point about building up a good credit score, you first need to understand how a credit card works. I’m super grateful for my parents teaching me these things when I was 16 and making me an authorized user under my mom’s credit card. When I got my own at 18, it boosted my credit score right away because my mom managed to keep a great credit score. I would highly suggest opening a credit card right after you turn 18, or at least soon after. The most common one students have is the Discover Student Card. This is a really great way to start building up your credit, and you get many perks, such as cash back from purchases and earning rewards and gift cards. 

No matter which credit card you end up with, these things are super important to remember. Always pay off your credit statement on time, and don’t exceed your credit limit. These are some of the things early on that will really affect your credit score. This might mean cutting down on eating out. If you have a dining plan — Panther Funds and dining dollars included — try to use those up first before spending your actual money. One really helpful thing I’ve learned was to pregame at home. This saved me so much money at bars, where drinks will add up super fast, and suddenly you’ve spent more than you planned. 

Make sure you have some emergency savings. 

This one really came in handy for me. Try to have at least a few hundred dollars in your savings account in case anything comes up — such as a medical emergency. This saved me my freshman year when I had to get a procedure done. I had bad out-of-state insurance at the time, so naturally, none of it was covered. I had to pay $745 out of my own pocket for the procedure. Yes, my bank account took a hit, but it was definitely better than the alternative of being in pain constantly. I’m not saying that serious medical emergencies will be super common in college, but you should always be at least somewhat prepared. Having some backup money can save you a lot of trouble. While the “student health fee” charged with the rest of our college tuition does cover some basic health services and counseling, it is not the same as insurance. More advanced or serious health services are not covered by the fee. They would usually charge those to your insurance instead. For places like UPMC, the best way would be to contact them directly, as insurance companies usually all have different providers they do and don’t cover. 

Take advantage of student discounts and sales 

If you love shopping as much as I do, then you understand how quickly you can blow through all your money on things you probably don’t need. Sales and student discounts are super handy. American Eagle and Aerie offer 20% off for students, e.l.f Cosmetics also offers 20% off and Converse offers 10% off. There are many more brands that offer similar discounts to students. Places like Victoria’s Secret, Bath and Body Works and Gymshark have a massive semi-annual sale — one during the summer and one in the winter. Many brands have big sales around these times too. Those are the best times to buy whatever you want or need. Try to avoid buying anything at full price because chances are, in a few months, they’ll have some sort of discount. 

Student discounts are also a lifesaver. Student Beans and UNiDays offer discounts to numerous online and in-store retailers. You really shouldn’t settle on paying full price at massive retail stores, because the chances of them having some sort of lesser-known sale or discount is so high.

 

Kelly Xiong primarily writes about fashion and current social issues. You can reach her at [email protected]
More to Discover
More in Columns
Opinion | You don’t need to party in college to have a good time
Opinion | You don’t need to party in college to have a good time
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Opinion | Time to reevaluate the Swiftie identity if we can’t agree on changing that line
Opinion | Rural students need comprehensive education and better classroom resources
Opinion | Rural students need comprehensive education and better classroom resources
The Atlantic Ocean.
Opinion | It wasn’t five people lost at sea, it was more than six hundred
Opinion | Why people who say college “was the best four years of my life” may be right
Opinion | Why people who say college “was the best four years of my life” may be right
Opinion | Birth control access is still a problem — even in 2023
Opinion | Birth control access is still a problem — even in 2023
More in Opinions
The Cathedral of Learning
Editorial | Discounted in-state tuition is more important now than ever
The Titan launch barge is moved to the Coast Guard yard at port in St. Johns, Newfoundland, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The Titan submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday, June 22.
Editorial | The submersible catastrophe reminds us that regulations are important and that nobody is exempt from them
The Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board meeting at the County Courthouse on May 18.
Opinion | Allegheny County Jail and local detainment centers continue to fail our communities
The 2023 Pittsburgh Pride Parade on the Andy Warhol Bridge on June 3.
Editorial | Rainbow capitalism is insincere and performative, but this year is arguably worse
Opinion | Fanwork is not bad
Opinion | Fanwork is not bad
Opinion | Finding yourself is not a one-size-fits-all concept
Opinion | Finding yourself is not a one-size-fits-all concept
More in Top Stories
Sophomore running back Rodney Hammond Jr. (6) and another Pitt player celebrate at a game against Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022
Preview | Pitt football enters 2023 season with a lot of question marks
The perfect playlist for walking around campus
The perfect playlist for walking around campus
The Year of Discourse and Dialogue aims to unite the campus community
The Year of Discourse and Dialogue aims to unite the campus community
Redshirt senior linebacker Shayne Simon (32) practices tackling at Pitt football training camp on Friday.
Photos: Pitt football training camp 2023
Upperclassmen offer advice to incoming first-years
Upperclassmen offer advice to incoming first-years
Places to visit during Welcome Week outside of Oakland
Places to visit during Welcome Week outside of Oakland
About the Contributor
Kelly Xiong, Staff Columnist

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in