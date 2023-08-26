Pitt men’s basketball announces that Dior Johnson has departed the university

Despite never playing a regular season game with the Panthers, it seems redshirt first-year guard Dior Johnson’s career with Pitt men’s basketball is over.

According to a program spokesperson on Friday, Johnson is not only departing the basketball team, he is also “no longer attending the University of Pittsburgh.”

This move is a major shock to the program, as Johnson recently traveled to Spain with the team to compete in their two offseason games in the country. Johnson competed in both games for the Panthers, posting nine rebounds across both contests.

But Johnson’s departure from Pitt is not the first controversy surrounding the redshirt first-year’s time at Pitt. Just last October, Johnson faced several criminal charges, including aggravated assault, following an incident involving a woman in September. Johnson ultimately pled guilty to two misdemeanors, but the incident left the guard sidelined for the remainder of the year.

Currently, the details surrounding Johnson’s departure are still unknown. It is also unknown whether Johnson will return to Pitt in the future or play for another program.