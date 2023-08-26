The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Freshman guard Dior Johnson at Pitt men’s basketball’s first practice of the season at the Petersen Events Center on Monday afternoon.
Pitt men’s basketball announces that Dior Johnson has departed the university
By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor • August 25, 2023
Lesser known clubs and centers to join at Pitt
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • August 16, 2023
Must-watch athletics events this fall
By Jack Markowski, Senior Staff Writer • August 13, 2023
Opinion | It’s OK to be alone
By Jameson Keebler, Staff Columnist • August 12, 2023
Preview | Pitt men’s soccer looks to return to College Cup in 2023
By Dylan Grace, Staff Writer • August 11, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Freshman guard Dior Johnson at Pitt men’s basketball’s first practice of the season at the Petersen Events Center on Monday afternoon.
Pitt men’s basketball announces that Dior Johnson has departed the university
By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor • August 25, 2023
Lesser known clubs and centers to join at Pitt
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • August 16, 2023
Must-watch athletics events this fall
By Jack Markowski, Senior Staff Writer • August 13, 2023
Opinion | It’s OK to be alone
By Jameson Keebler, Staff Columnist • August 12, 2023
Preview | Pitt men’s soccer looks to return to College Cup in 2023
By Dylan Grace, Staff Writer • August 11, 2023

Pitt men’s basketball announces that Dior Johnson has departed the university

A spokesperson for Pitt men’s basketball announced that first-year guard Dior Johnson is “no longer attending the University of Pittsburgh.”
By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor
August 25, 2023
Freshman+guard+Dior+Johnson+at+Pitt+men%E2%80%99s+basketball%E2%80%99s+first+practice+of+the+season+at+the+Petersen+Events+Center+on+Monday+afternoon.
Image via Pitt Athletics
Freshman guard Dior Johnson at Pitt men’s basketball’s first practice of the season at the Petersen Events Center on Monday afternoon.

Despite never playing a regular season game with the Panthers, it seems redshirt first-year guard Dior Johnson’s career with Pitt men’s basketball is over. 

According to a program spokesperson on Friday, Johnson is not only departing the basketball team, he is also “no longer attending the University of Pittsburgh.”

This move is a major shock to the program, as Johnson recently traveled to Spain with the team to compete in their two offseason games in the country. Johnson competed in both games for the Panthers, posting nine rebounds across both contests. 

But Johnson’s departure from Pitt is not the first controversy surrounding the redshirt first-year’s time at Pitt. Just last October, Johnson faced several criminal charges, including aggravated assault, following an incident involving a woman in September. Johnson ultimately pled guilty to two misdemeanors, but the incident left the guard sidelined for the remainder of the year.  

Currently, the details surrounding Johnson’s departure are still unknown. It is also unknown whether Johnson will return to Pitt in the future or play for another program. 
About the Contributor
Brian Sherry, Assistant Sports Editor

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in