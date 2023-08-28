‘She’ll be alright’: first-years begin on-campus move-in

College move-in day comes with a variety of emotions and experiences, both for the new college students and their parents leaving them for the first time. The end of August marks the start of on-campus move-in and Welcome Week, with move-in times scheduled throughout the entire week of August 21.

Jamie Heimbach, from Collegeville, Pennsylvania., moved her daughter Grace into Holland Hall on Monday morning. After getting everything settled, Heimbach said more than anything she felt relief.

“We’re here, everything’s here and in her room, and it’s lovely,” Heimbach said. “Grace walked in and said ‘Oh, I could live here,’ which is what you want to hear as a parent. It’s been great.”

Grace Heimbach, a first-year biology major, said she was especially excited to see the view from the window in her room and was pleasantly surprised at how efficient the move-in was.

“I have a great view of Cathy in the morning, which was cool to walk in and look at,” Heimbach said. “We’re almost done with everything, but the whole day has been pretty smooth.”

Jamie Heimbach echoed her daughter’s sentiment.

“We got here at about a quarter of nine and got a cart with no wait,” Heimbach said. “Came in, unboxed and put everything up, and the Green Team took our boxes, which was awesome.”

Brittan Oglesby, a first-year engineering major, said there are things she’s both looking forward to and nervous about in the upcoming weeks.

“I’m most excited to meet new people and get adjusted to living on my own in a city,” Oglesby said. “I’m nervous for my classes, like engineering physics. I haven’t taken chemistry since my sophomore year, so it’s adjustments like that and building on what I’ve already learned.”

Oglesby said even though Holland was her second pick, she’s happy with where she ended up.

“The no air conditioning is going to take a little bit of adjusting, but our room is really nice,” Oglesby said. “We’ve decorated it really nice, so I’m excited for that.”

Oglesby arrived at move-in with her younger sister Emma, a junior in high school.

“Brittan is my best friend, so I’m going to miss her a lot,” Emma Oglesby said. “But it’s okay, she’s close by. And I helped decorate the room, putting all the pictures up, so I really like it.”

Anna Minick, a freshman communication science major, said she’s most anticipating everything that begins after move-in is over.

“I’m looking forward to all the activities planned, like the food truck night looks fun, and so does trivia,” Minick said. “I’ve heard a lot about Lantern Night, and all the food options around here are great, so I can’t wait to do that. Definitely don’t have enough Dining Dollars.”

Oglesby said she is also looking forward to the events planned for the week, including a Taylor Swift’s eras themed night on August 23.

“The Welcome Week activities seem really fun,” Oglesby said. “I saw there’s a Taylor Swift one and I love Taylor Swift, so I’ll definitely be there.”

Jamie Minick, Grace’s mom, said she’s both nervous and happy for her daughter to start school, especially since she’s the first to leave for college.

“I’m excited for her, but don’t get me started, I can be triggered easily today,” Minick said. “We’re going to go get some ice cream and look around, go to the bookstore, see the sights. Everything and everyone is out right now.”

Oglesby and Heimbach both said move-in has been so busy that they haven’t had time to do much else yet, including meeting new people.

“Most of the time here we’ve spent organizing, so we haven’t really explored yet,” Oglesby said.

“I haven’t really had time to mingle around, I’ve mostly been with my parents since we got here this morning,” Heimbach said. “But I’m looking forward to getting to talk to people on my floor when everyone is settled in.”

Diane Oglesby, Brittan’s mom, said overall she is looking forward to her daughter getting the college experience.

“I’m most excited about the things she’ll get to do, and I’m most nervous about those exact same things,” Oglesby said. “But it’s college and that’s what happens, so she’ll be alright.”