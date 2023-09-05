The best Pittsburgh events and activities in September

The new semester is upon us! As you dust off your textbooks and log in to Canvas, don’t forget to take a look around campus, Oakland and everywhere else in Pittsburgh. Take your mind off those assignments with these fall attractions and diversions.

ReelAbilities Film Festival — Sept. 7-13 at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

ReelAbilities features stories that celebrate people with disabilities, seeking to unite viewers through cinema — complete with accommodations such as subtitles, audio description and sign language interpretation.

A Fair in the Park — Sept. 8-10 in Mellon Park

The Craftsmen’s Guild of Pittsburgh presents their 54th annual gathering of artists and craftspeople, with festivities throughout the weekend including food, live music and more.

Pittsburgh Irish Festival — Sept. 8-10 at Carrie Blast Furnace in Swissvale

The three-day Irish Festival, held in a picturesque industrial setting, features music, entertainment and activities. It aims to celebrate the Irish culture, history and tradition that exist in Pittsburgh. Bands, dancing, comedy, ceremonies, sports and vendors will make for a weekend of fun.

Shakespeare in the Parks — Sept. 2 through Oct. 1 in various parks around the city

This year’s Shakespearean tale takes us back to ancient Egypt. Cleopatra & Antony is an all-women production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Antony & Cleopatra that reexamines and highlights the strength and passion of the female characters.

Oakland Block Party — Sept. 15 on Schenley Drive

This exhibition features over seven hours of free live music from Oakland-based musicians. The sounds of artists like Pitter Patter, Wild Blue Yonder, Trip Lotus and more will echo through campus.

Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival — Sept. 16-17 at Highmark Stadium

This festival’s mission is “to preserve the legacy of jazz and elevate and amplify the creativity of artists sharing their stories through music.” It will take over the stadium through the weekend in addition to several smaller jam sessions in various locations around the city. The festival features some big names in modern jazz like Kurt Elling and Gregory Porter.

Pittsburgh County Fair — Sept. 17 at Allegheny Commons Park West

Ferment Pittsburgh and Grow Pittsburgh are putting on the inaugural Pittsburgh County Fair, an urban agricultural celebration of all things handmade, homegrown and fermented. Activities include making sauerkraut, make-your-own sunflower oil, sorghum pressing with sporks, bouquet building, indigo dyeing and more.

Mini Powwow — Sept. 20 in Schenley Plaza

Powwows are sacred social gatherings held by many Native American communities to honor their cultures through song and dance. Join this public powwow hosted by Pitt and the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center to celebrate the Indigenous peoples of our region.

Latin American & Caribbean Festival — Sept. 23 at Posvar Hall

The 41st annual festival features performers and vendors aimed at celebrating the growing Latin American and Caribbean communities in Pittsburgh. The mission of the festival is to showcase the cultures of Latin America in Pittsburgh for Pitt students and the general public.

Canzona Ensemble Concert — Sept. 30 at Heinz Chapel

Classical musicians Katy Williams, Paige Riggs, Nick Will and Warren Davidson present an exhibition of German and Austrian music. Hear works from Bach, Mozart and other composers amid the splendor of Heinz Chapel.