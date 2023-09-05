Dietrich School and College of General Studies names new Dean

The Panther Crawl
By Donata Massimiani, Assistant News Editor
September 4, 2023
Image via University of Pittsburgh Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences
Former physics professor Adam Leibovich, the new Bettye J. and Ralph E. Bailey Dean of the University of Pittsburgh’s Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences and College of General Studies.

Adam Leibovich officially began his role as the new dean of the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences and College of General Studies in July after Pitt named him dean-elect in April 2023. 

Leibovich joined the faculty of the department of physics and astronomy at Pitt in 2003. He became the department Chair in 2015 and associate dean for research and faculty development in 2017. 

During Lebovich’s “vision talk” as a candidate, he said he hopes to advance Pitt’s “greatest asset” — its people. 

“We have amazing students, amazing staff and amazing faculty and they’re doing incredible things,” Leibovich said. “My goal is to try to enable people to do more and to accomplish more along the lines of their goals.”

Students, faculty and staff of the DSAS and CGS are welcome to visit Dean Leibovich during his monthly office hours to ask questions, share ideas or just say hello. All sessions will take place over zoom and login information will be provided on the DSAS website

All attendees must use their Pitt email to participate, and no prior scheduling is required. 

Fall Dates 

  • Monday, September 11, 1-2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 10, 9-10 a.m.
  • Thursday, November 16, 2-3 p.m.
  • Monday, December 11, 1-2 p.m.
