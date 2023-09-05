Editorial | Support and attend women’s sports

The University of Nebraska’s women’s volleyball team just set a world record for the most people to ever attend a women’s sporting game. The school’s football field boasted 92,003 attendees, breaking the 2022 record held by a championship team match between F.C. Barcelona and Wolfsburg. This accomplishment is a huge deal for women’s sports, especially during a time when college football is at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

While many are anxiously waiting to see how well Pitt’s football team is going to do this semester and are already discussing the men’s basketball season, the University of Pittsburgh’s women’s sports teams are accomplishing feat after feat. Some of our Pitt pride and support should go to them.

Our very own women’s volleyball team is ranked 10th in the nation and just had a sweep against Kentucky’s 15th ranked team in only four sets. And after last year’s loss in the final four, Pitt is looking to take it home this year with a strong team full of brilliant returning players. The volleyball team may not play at our football stadium like Nebraska does, but that doesn’t mean they don’t bring a lively and fun audience with them to the Fitzgerald Field House.

Pitt’s own women’s soccer team is also shaping up to be excellent this year — they are ranked 21st in the nation. On Sept. 3, Pitt’s soccer team defeated Bowling Green in a 5-1 win, continuing their five-game winning streak. Pitt has proved time and time again that they are a powerhouse on the field — their time in possession greatly supersedes that of their opponents and their other stats blow other teams out of the park.

If volleyball or soccer really isn’t your thing, there are tons of other womens sports throughout the year you can go out and support. If you’re super into running, you can find time to support the women’s cross country and track teams during home meets. Or, if you’re looking for a little more contact between players, the women’s lacrosse team is participating in a couple of play days this semester before their spring 2024 season. There are also a few swimming meets here at Trees pool if you want to support the Pitt women’s swimming and diving team. And of course, we have the winter women’s basketball and gymnastics seasons to look forward to supporting as well.

A lot of our energy goes into supporting our men’s teams and our football team, but many don’t even know about the outstanding work our women’s teams have been doing the last couple of seasons because of it. Our women’s sports don’t need to be successful to deserve our support — we should be uplifting Pitt’s teams no matter what. Yet, their success is great for our school, and we should all be going out to see them showcase their skill.

In between football games, take time to go support the women. They are just as impressive and as worthy as any other team.