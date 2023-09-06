The Panther Crawl
Photos: Pitt Men’s Soccer loses 3-1 to Marshall University

The Pitt Men’s Soccer team lost 3-1 to Marshall University on Tuesday September 5th, 2023.
By Ethan Shulman, Visual Editor
September 6, 2023
S_MSOCvMarshall_ES-8
Gallery8 Photos
Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor
Senior Filip Mirkovic argues with the referee during Tuesday night’s match against Marshall.

About the Contributor
Ethan Shulman, Senior Staff Photographer
My name is Ethan Shulman and I am a junior Civil Engineering student. I first began my photography journey while attending summer camp as a child! Today, I love all types of photography but I love shooting sports and cultural events the most!

