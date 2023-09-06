Advertising
The Panther Crawl
September 6
Opinion | Spanish violence wears a uniform
September 6
The good, bad and ugly of the ACC Expansion
September 6
Takeaways | The Panthers are 1-0 and that’s all that matters
September 6
Student Government Board convenes for first meeting of the school year
September 6
Pitt men’s soccer continue disappointing start, fall to No. 2 Marshall 3-1
September 6
Pittsburgh’s higher ed step ups sexual assault interventions ahead of annual spike in cases
September 6
Pitt police issue crime alert after student assaulted in South Oakland
September 6
Pitt no longer requiring College Republicans to pay for security fees following Knowles event
September 6
Photos: Pitt Men’s Soccer loses 3-1 to Marshall University
September 6
Column | Most entertaining players to watch at Pitt this semester
Opinion | Spanish violence wears a uniform
By
Sofia Uriagereka-Herburger
, Staff Columnist •
September 6, 2023
The good, bad and ugly of the ACC Expansion
By
Jermaine Sykes
, Assistant Sports Editor •
September 6, 2023
Takeaways | The Panthers are 1-0 and that’s all that matters
By
Ben Pisano
, Staff Writer •
September 6, 2023
Student Government Board convenes for first meeting of the school year
By
Adrienne Cahillane
, Staff Writer •
September 6, 2023
Pitt men’s soccer continue disappointing start, fall to No. 2 Marshall 3-1
By
Alex Porter
, Staff Writer •
September 6, 2023
Opinion | Spanish violence wears a uniform
By
Sofia Uriagereka-Herburger
, Staff Columnist •
September 6, 2023
The good, bad and ugly of the ACC Expansion
By
Jermaine Sykes
, Assistant Sports Editor •
September 6, 2023
Takeaways | The Panthers are 1-0 and that’s all that matters
By
Ben Pisano
, Staff Writer •
September 6, 2023
Student Government Board convenes for first meeting of the school year
By
Adrienne Cahillane
, Staff Writer •
September 6, 2023
Pitt men’s soccer continue disappointing start, fall to No. 2 Marshall 3-1
By
Alex Porter
, Staff Writer •
September 6, 2023
Photos: Pitt Men’s Soccer loses 3-1 to Marshall University
The Pitt Men’s Soccer team lost 3-1 to Marshall University on Tuesday September 5th, 2023.
By
Ethan Shulman
,
Visual Editor
September 6, 2023
Gallery
•
8 Photos
Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor
Senior Filip Mirkovic argues with the referee during Tuesday night’s match against Marshall.
About the Contributor
Ethan Shulman
, Senior Staff Photographer
My name is Ethan Shulman and I am a junior Civil Engineering student. I first began my photography journey while attending summer camp as a child! Today, I love all types of photography but I love shooting sports and cultural events the most!
Close
Close Modal Window