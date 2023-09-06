The Panther Crawl
TOP STORIES
A woman shouts slogans while protesting male violence against women in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday Nov. 25, 2021, during the International Day for the elimination of violence against women.
Opinion | Spanish violence wears a uniform
By Sofia Uriagereka-Herburger, Staff Columnist • September 6, 2023
The good, bad and ugly of the ACC Expansion
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • September 6, 2023
Takeaways | The Panthers are 1-0 and that’s all that matters
By Ben Pisano, Staff Writer • September 6, 2023
Student Government Board convenes for first meeting of the school year
By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer • September 6, 2023
Pitt men’s soccer continue disappointing start, fall to No. 2 Marshall 3-1
By Alex Porter, Staff Writer • September 6, 2023

Pitt police issue crime alert after student assaulted in South Oakland

By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor
September 6, 2023

Pitt police issued a crime alert Saturday detailing an aggravated assault on the 200 block of Atwood Street.

According to the alert, the victim was assaulted by an unknown male at approximately 1:30 a.m. A report from WPXI said the student was attacked by a group of eight while walking alone to Pizza Romano.

The Pitt police asks that anyone with information regarding the incident call the University of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-624-2121 and reference report #23-02472, or the City of Pittsburgh Police at police at 412-422-6520 and reference report #23-139048.

Pitt students can register for crime alerts, which are separate from the University’s Emergency Notification Service, through the Rave website by selecting “Crime Alerts” under opt-in lists.
