Pitt police issue crime alert after student assaulted in South Oakland

Pitt police issued a crime alert Saturday detailing an aggravated assault on the 200 block of Atwood Street.

According to the alert, the victim was assaulted by an unknown male at approximately 1:30 a.m. A report from WPXI said the student was attacked by a group of eight while walking alone to Pizza Romano.

The Pitt police asks that anyone with information regarding the incident call the University of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-624-2121 and reference report #23-02472, or the City of Pittsburgh Police at police at 412-422-6520 and reference report #23-139048.

Pitt students can register for crime alerts, which are separate from the University’s Emergency Notification Service, through the Rave website by selecting “Crime Alerts” under opt-in lists.