Police Blotter: August 28 – September 6

By News Editors
September 8, 2023
Monday, August 28

Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported a theft of laundry at Litchfield Towers. Investigation pending. 

Tuesday, August 29

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log. 

Wednesday, August 30

Pitt police reported a hit and run at the University Center Garage. Investigation pending. 

A parent reported ongoing harassment at the Falk School. Investigation pending. 

Pitt police assisted City police with a carjacking at the 5800 block of Elwood Street. 

Thursday, August 31

Pitt police assisted City police with an aggravated assault at Semple Street and Bates Street. 

Friday, September 1

Pitt police assisted City police with a report of domestic violence at the 3400 block of Allequippa Street. 

Pitt police assisted the City police with a theft from a motor vehicle on Dawson Street and Swinburne Street. 

Pitt police reported a hit and run of an unattended vehicle on Halket Street and the Boulevard of the Allies. Investigation pending. 

Pitt police assisted the City police with a theft from a motor vehicle on Oakland Avenue. 

Pitt police assisted the City police with a theft from a motor vehicle at the 3300 block of Dawson Street. 

Pitt police assisted the City police with a theft from a motor vehicle at the 300 block of McKee Place. 

Campus security authorities reported a drug law violation at Irvis Hall. One individual was issued a conduct referral. 

Saturday, September 2

Pitt police assisted the City police with an assault at the 200 block of Atwood. 

Pitt police assisted the City police with a combative patient at Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic. 

Sunday, September 3

Campus security authorities reported a liquor violation on Oakland Avenue. One individual was issued a conduct referral. 

Monday, September 4

Pitt police assisted the City police with a theft at the 400 block of Atwood Street. 

Tuesday, September 5

Pitt police reported a theft of a basketball at Trees Hall. Investigation pending. 

Pitt police assisted the City police with a theft of a passport on the 300 block of Atwood Street.

Wednesday, September 6

Pitt police assisted the City police with a robbery at the 100 block of North Craig Street. 

Pitt police assisted the City police with a retail theft at the 100 block of North Craig Street. 

Pitt police assisted Title IX with a sex offense that occurred during a study abroad program. 

Pitt police reported a harassment/threat at Lothrop Hall. Investigation pending. 

Pitt police arrested one individual for possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a city ordinance at the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue. 
