Police Blotter: August 28 – September 6

Monday, August 28
Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending.
Pitt police reported a theft of laundry at Litchfield Towers. Investigation pending.
Tuesday, August 29
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Wednesday, August 30
Pitt police reported a hit and run at the University Center Garage. Investigation pending.
A parent reported ongoing harassment at the Falk School. Investigation pending.
Pitt police assisted City police with a carjacking at the 5800 block of Elwood Street.
Thursday, August 31
Pitt police assisted City police with an aggravated assault at Semple Street and Bates Street.
Friday, September 1
Pitt police assisted City police with a report of domestic violence at the 3400 block of Allequippa Street.
Pitt police assisted the City police with a theft from a motor vehicle on Dawson Street and Swinburne Street.
Pitt police reported a hit and run of an unattended vehicle on Halket Street and the Boulevard of the Allies. Investigation pending.
Pitt police assisted the City police with a theft from a motor vehicle on Oakland Avenue.
Pitt police assisted the City police with a theft from a motor vehicle at the 3300 block of Dawson Street.
Pitt police assisted the City police with a theft from a motor vehicle at the 300 block of McKee Place.
Campus security authorities reported a drug law violation at Irvis Hall. One individual was issued a conduct referral.
Saturday, September 2
Pitt police assisted the City police with an assault at the 200 block of Atwood.
Pitt police assisted the City police with a combative patient at Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic.
Sunday, September 3
Campus security authorities reported a liquor violation on Oakland Avenue. One individual was issued a conduct referral.
Monday, September 4
Pitt police assisted the City police with a theft at the 400 block of Atwood Street.
Tuesday, September 5
Pitt police reported a theft of a basketball at Trees Hall. Investigation pending.
Pitt police assisted the City police with a theft of a passport on the 300 block of Atwood Street.
Wednesday, September 6
Pitt police assisted the City police with a robbery at the 100 block of North Craig Street.
Pitt police assisted the City police with a retail theft at the 100 block of North Craig Street.
Pitt police assisted Title IX with a sex offense that occurred during a study abroad program.
Pitt police reported a harassment/threat at Lothrop Hall. Investigation pending.
Pitt police arrested one individual for possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a city ordinance at the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.