Photos: Pitt loses to Cincinnati Bearcats 27-21

The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Redshirt junior outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez (2) celebrates after Pitts win against BYU in the second round of the NCAA womens volleyball tournament in the Petersen Events Center on Dec. 3 2022.
Weekend sports recap | Pitt athletics nearly perfect over the weekend
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • September 10, 2023
Opinion | It’s time to return to 19th century friendship practices
By Anna Fischer, Senior Staff Columnist • September 10, 2023
Pitt Ballroom Dance Club tangos through WPU for dance bootcamp
By Ore Fawole, Staff Writer • September 10, 2023
PITT ARTS holds its tenth annual Arts Fest
By Carissa Canzona, Staff Writer • September 10, 2023
Opinion | No, I won’t shut up about ranked choice voting
By Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor • September 8, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Redshirt junior outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez (2) celebrates after Pitts win against BYU in the second round of the NCAA womens volleyball tournament in the Petersen Events Center on Dec. 3 2022.
Weekend sports recap | Pitt athletics nearly perfect over the weekend
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • September 10, 2023
Opinion | It’s time to return to 19th century friendship practices
By Anna Fischer, Senior Staff Columnist • September 10, 2023
Pitt Ballroom Dance Club tangos through WPU for dance bootcamp
By Ore Fawole, Staff Writer • September 10, 2023
PITT ARTS holds its tenth annual Arts Fest
By Carissa Canzona, Staff Writer • September 10, 2023
Opinion | No, I won’t shut up about ranked choice voting
By Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor • September 8, 2023

Photos: Pitt loses to Cincinnati Bearcats 27-21

The Pitt Panthers fell to the Cincinnati Bearcats, 27-21, in an evening matchup on Saturday September 9th, 2023.
By Patrick Cavanagh and Lucas Zheng
September 9, 2023
S_FB+v+Cincy-8
Gallery9 Photos
Patrick Cavanagh | Contributing Editor
Cincinnati Bearcats fans celebrate while Pitt fans sit frustrated during Saturday night’s game at Acrisure Stadium.

About the Contributors
Patrick Cavanagh, Staff Photographer
Lucas Zheng, Senior Staff Photographer

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in