The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Anna Bongardino | Staff Photographer
Opinion | Allegheny County Jail does not promote rehabilitation
By India Krug, Senior Staff Columnist • September 11, 2023
Pittsburgh Irish Festival celebrates Celtic heritage at Carrie Blast Furnace
By Trinity Foster, Senior Staff Writer • September 11, 2023
Editorial | Subscriptions should not dominate the creative industry
By The Pitt News Editorial Board September 11, 2023
Shakespeare’s 'Cleopatra and Antony' brings ancient worlds to life in Pittsburgh parks
By Nada Abdulaziz, Staff Writer • September 11, 2023
Takeaways | Pitt football’s offense looked unprepared in the River City Rivalry revival
By Ben Pisano, Staff Writer • September 11, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Anna Bongardino | Staff Photographer
Opinion | Allegheny County Jail does not promote rehabilitation
By India Krug, Senior Staff Columnist • September 11, 2023
Pittsburgh Irish Festival celebrates Celtic heritage at Carrie Blast Furnace
By Trinity Foster, Senior Staff Writer • September 11, 2023
Editorial | Subscriptions should not dominate the creative industry
By The Pitt News Editorial Board September 11, 2023
Shakespeare’s 'Cleopatra and Antony' brings ancient worlds to life in Pittsburgh parks
By Nada Abdulaziz, Staff Writer • September 11, 2023
Takeaways | Pitt football’s offense looked unprepared in the River City Rivalry revival
By Ben Pisano, Staff Writer • September 11, 2023

OEDI names new assistant vice chancellor, promotes two more employees into new positions

By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor
September 11, 2023

The Office for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion named a new assistant vice chancellor and promoted two more employees into new positions in an effort to “advance the unit’s vital University work.” 

Veella R. Grooms was named the assistant vice chancellor for equity and inclusion and began working for the University on August 1. Grooms previously worked at Carnegie Mellon as the assistant dean of student affairs for civility initiatives and graduated with her master’s degree in education from Pitt in 2003 and her doctorate in 2022. 

In a statement released by the University, Grooms said an inclusive environment, which she plans to cultivate, is conducive to all-around success. 

“Colleges and universities need to embrace inclusivity and create a sense of belonging for everyone,” Grooms said. “Oftentimes, if someone does not feel safe and secure in their environment, you can tell that they’re carrying that as a burden. They may be coping, but they don’t have security in their environment.”

In addition, Carrie Benson began a new role as the director of sexual violence prevention and education. Benson was the senior manager for prevention and education within OEDI, and she said she wants to focus on leading conversations that inform the community about consent and relationship dynamics.

“Everyone deserves safe, healthy and consensual relationships,” Benson said. “I look forward to working with the prevention team and the entire campus community, as we work to reduce sexual violence and better support survivors through dialogue-oriented prevention, expanding community and on-campus partnerships, and centering student voices.”

Angie Bedford-Jack, former director of digital equity and special projects, was named interim director for strategic operations in OEDI. Clyde Wilson Pickett, vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, said Bedford-Jack’s knowledge and history played a role in her promotion. 

“Angie brings significant experience to this role and has a proven track record of success in moving forward significant projects and strategic initiatives at the University,” Pickett said. “Her service and support will be vital as we further advance an agenda of equity and inclusion at the University of Pittsburgh.”
About the Contributor
Ryleigh Lord, Assistant News Editor
Ryleigh Lord is a News Editor at The Pitt News. A lifelong Eagles fan and Philadelphia native currently living in Steelers country, she is a junior History and English Writing (nonfiction) double major with an Irish minor. She also contributes to the opinions desk, mostly to talk about the shows and movies she loves. You can contact her at [email protected]

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in