OEDI names new assistant vice chancellor, promotes two more employees into new positions

The Office for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion named a new assistant vice chancellor and promoted two more employees into new positions in an effort to “advance the unit’s vital University work.”

Veella R. Grooms was named the assistant vice chancellor for equity and inclusion and began working for the University on August 1. Grooms previously worked at Carnegie Mellon as the assistant dean of student affairs for civility initiatives and graduated with her master’s degree in education from Pitt in 2003 and her doctorate in 2022.

In a statement released by the University, Grooms said an inclusive environment, which she plans to cultivate, is conducive to all-around success.

“Colleges and universities need to embrace inclusivity and create a sense of belonging for everyone,” Grooms said. “Oftentimes, if someone does not feel safe and secure in their environment, you can tell that they’re carrying that as a burden. They may be coping, but they don’t have security in their environment.”

In addition, Carrie Benson began a new role as the director of sexual violence prevention and education. Benson was the senior manager for prevention and education within OEDI, and she said she wants to focus on leading conversations that inform the community about consent and relationship dynamics.

“Everyone deserves safe, healthy and consensual relationships,” Benson said. “I look forward to working with the prevention team and the entire campus community, as we work to reduce sexual violence and better support survivors through dialogue-oriented prevention, expanding community and on-campus partnerships, and centering student voices.”

Angie Bedford-Jack, former director of digital equity and special projects, was named interim director for strategic operations in OEDI. Clyde Wilson Pickett, vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, said Bedford-Jack’s knowledge and history played a role in her promotion.

“Angie brings significant experience to this role and has a proven track record of success in moving forward significant projects and strategic initiatives at the University,” Pickett said. “Her service and support will be vital as we further advance an agenda of equity and inclusion at the University of Pittsburgh.”