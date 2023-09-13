SGB discusses single use plastics, new committees at weekly meeting

The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pitt coach Dave Wannstedt expresses his frustration with a holding call on Oderick Turner that negated LeSean McCoy’s touchdown run during the third quarter at the Backyard Brawl on December 1st, 2007.
The Backyard Brawl: A vitriolic Appalachian tradition
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • 12:28 am
Column | The Backyard Brawl is the best rivalry in all of sports
By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor • September 12, 2023
West Virginia student newspaper breaks down the Mountaineers ahead of Backyard Brawl
By Ari Meyer , Staff Writer • September 12, 2023
Students, faculty give takes on 2023 Backyard Brawl
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • September 12, 2023
Opinion | Allegheny County Jail does not promote rehabilitation
By India Krug, Senior Staff Columnist • September 11, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pitt coach Dave Wannstedt expresses his frustration with a holding call on Oderick Turner that negated LeSean McCoy’s touchdown run during the third quarter at the Backyard Brawl on December 1st, 2007.
The Backyard Brawl: A vitriolic Appalachian tradition
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • 12:28 am
Column | The Backyard Brawl is the best rivalry in all of sports
By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor • September 12, 2023
West Virginia student newspaper breaks down the Mountaineers ahead of Backyard Brawl
By Ari Meyer , Staff Writer • September 12, 2023
Students, faculty give takes on 2023 Backyard Brawl
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • September 12, 2023
Opinion | Allegheny County Jail does not promote rehabilitation
By India Krug, Senior Staff Columnist • September 11, 2023

SGB discusses single use plastics, new committees at weekly meeting

By Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer
12:32 am
Members+of+the+Student+Government+Board+applaud+during+Tuesday+night%E2%80%99s+public+meeting+in+Nordy%E2%80%99s+Place.
Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor
Members of the Student Government Board applaud during Tuesday night’s public meeting in Nordy’s Place.

At Tuesday’s weekly SGB meeting, board members voted to charter the new single use plastic task force and the new students of color ad hoc committee. 

The new single use plastic task force was approved at Tuesday’s meeting and was created to greatly reduce and eventually eliminate the use of single use plastics on Pitt’s campus. The taskforce will be chaired by the Student Office of Sustainability liaison to SGB and will work with Pitt Eats, Hospitality and Auxiliary Services and other organizations to reduce the use of single use plastics.

This is really important because we want to be environmentally conscious as a campus, sustainability is something that’s really important to us,” Sarah Siddiqui, vice president of operations, said.

Board Members Braydan Issermoyer and Olivia Rosati mentioned that SGB is looking into an initiative to divest Pitt from fossil fuels. 

SGB also introduced and approved the Students of Color in Solidarity Ad Hoc Committee at Tuesday’s meeting. Board member Ashley White, Diversity Equity and Inclusion Liaison, feels the new committee is “important” because of its intersectionality.

“I think it’s very important that we have a space where different identities that people have are able to coexist and learn and communicate and collaborate with each other,” White said.

SGB also announced that two new civic engagement fellows were hired. They will work for both SGB and PittServes to promote civic engagement on campus.

“For instance, like if there’s an election coming up, they help promote things like that,” Siddiqui said. “We have civic advising programs at Pitzer — they help promote those. This year, we’re looking at doing a more program-based model as well where the fellows host different types of programs.”

Allocations: 

Delta Epsilon Mu requested funds to pay national dues for their members. The board approved this request for the documented costs of $2,825.

Chabad House on Campus requested $12,000. The board approved this request in full.

Club Football requested funds for new helmets and pads. The board approved this request with a cap at $2,750 dollars.

Connecting Champions at Pitt requested $4,110 to send members on a service trip. The board denied this request in full.

Muslim Student Association requested $5,678.76. The board approved this request in full. 

The American Institute of Chemical Engineers requested $2,580.96 to send members to a national conference. The board approved the request with revisions.

Club Cheer requested $7,976.13 for new uniforms. The board approved this request with a cap.

Robotics and Automation at Pitt requested $2,818.26 for a 3D printer. The board approved this request in full.

About the Contributor
Adrienne Cahillane, Staff Writer

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in