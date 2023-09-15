The Panther Crawl
Police Blotter: September 7 – September 13

By News Editors
12:38 am
TPN File Photo

Thursday, September 7

Pitt police reported a theft of a Pitt ID card at Litchfield Tower A. Investigation pending. 

Pitt police assisted the Pittsburgh Regional Transit police with a possible theft. 

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation in Nordenberg Hall. One individual was issued a conduct referral. 

Friday, September 8

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. Two individuals were issued conduct referrals. 

Pitt police received a report of a hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle at Soldiers and Sailors. Investigation pending. 

Campus security authorities reported a drug law violation at Lothrop Hall. One individual was issued a conduct referral. 

Saturday, September 9

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Swinburne Street and Parkview Avenue. One individual was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Holland Hall. One individual was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police assisted the City police and the CMU police with a report of an assault at the 3200 block of Joe Hammer Square. 

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Bruce Hall. One individual was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police assisted the City police with a report of a possible sex offense on the 200 block of Meyran Avenue. 

Pitt police assisted the City police with a report of an assault on Oakland Avenue. 

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One individual was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police assisted the City police and the Allegheny County Sheriffs with a report of a robbery and simple assault at Acrisure Stadium. One individual was issued a conduct referral. 

Sunday, September 10

Pitt police issued a citation for obstructing highways and other public passages on Dunlap Street.

Pitt police issued a citation for defiant trespass at Sennott Square. 

Monday, September 11 

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log. 

Tuesday, September 12

Pitt police reported a theft of a battery and keys for an e-bike at Litchfield Towers. Investigation pending. 

Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief on the 300 block of Atwood Street. 

Wednesday, September 13

Pitt police assisted City police with a disorderly person on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.

