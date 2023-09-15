No. 8 Pitt volleyball falls to No. 7 Oregon 3-2 in a nail-biter

No. 7 Pitt volleyball (6-2, ACC 0-0) fell to No. 8 Oregon (7-1, PAC-12 0-0) 3-2 on Wednesday night at the Fitzgerald Field House, despite a valiant comeback effort.

The Panthers fell behind early, losing the first two sets to the Ducks. But Pitt rallied back, winning its next two sets to even the match at two sets apiece. The Ducks weren’t fazed, however, as they seated the Panthers in match five to claim the 3-2 victory.

Oregon senior opposite Morgan Lewis and sophomore outside hitter Mimi Colyer led the Ducks with 19 kills apiece. Meanwhile, first-year outside hitter Torrey Stafford led the Panthers with 16 kills.

The Panthers nearly won the first set, but five unanswered points allowed the Ducks to sneak away with the 26-24. Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales came in clutch for the Ducks, recording two of Oregon’s final five kills.

Following the close first set, Oregon ran away with the second set, downing the Panthers 25-17. Pitt then battled back in set three, earning a 25-18 set victory.

Pitt followed up its set three victory with another win in set four. Oregon started off the set strong, leading by as much as four points in the early part of the set. But Pitt — led by an electric performance by redshirt senior outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez — fired back and earned the 25-20 set victory.

With the game on the line, the Panthers fell short. In match five, Pitt just couldn’t overcome the Ducks, falling 15-13 in the final set of the match.

The match with Oregon is part of the Panther Challenge. Oregon will face off against James Madison on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Field House. The Panthers will then face James Madison on Saturday at 5 p.m.