Photos: Pitt loses to WVU 17-6 in Backyard Brawl

The Pitt Panthers lost 17-6 to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, WV.
By Ethan Shulman and Pamela Smith
September 18, 2023
Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor
Roc the Panther sits defeated on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the Backyard Brawl at Mountaineer Field Saturday night.

About the Contributors
Ethan Shulman, Senior Staff Photographer
My name is Ethan Shulman and I am a junior Civil Engineering student. I first began my photography journey while attending summer camp as a child! Today, I love all types of photography but I love shooting sports and cultural events the most!
Pamela Smith, Managing Editor
Hello! My name is Pam and I am the managing editor of The Pitt News. For the last two years I was the visual editor; this is my fourth and final year with TPN. I am a senior English Writing and History/Philosophy of Science double major. I love photographing sports, cultural events and portraits, and sometimes I write news stories.

