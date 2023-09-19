Roundup of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage month events

Latinx and Hispanic Heritage month began Sept. 15. The Pitt News has compiled a list of events taking place on campus and in the city that focus on amplifying and celebrating Latinx and Hispanic voices.

“Latino Voices for the Environment”: On display until Sept. 22.

This exhibit, located at the Frick Environmental Center, features photos of the environment taken by local Latinx residents. These photos are part of a research study that explores Latinx culture and environmental behavior.

A book discussion on “Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity”: Oct. 11 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

A discussion of Peruvian-American author Angela Velez’s book, “Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity,” will be held at this event. Prior registration is required, and the first 10 registrants will receive a free print book. A free e-book is also available, and the event will be held virtually.

Charla y Baila: Sept. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This event will feature Latinx and Hispanic speakers from Pitt’s School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences. After the speakers, Los Sabrosos Dance Co. will lead a dance lesson and catering will be provided by Tango Argentinian Restaurant and Food Truck. The event is taking place at the SHRS Wellness Pavilion at the Homewood Community Engagement Center.

41st Annual Latin American and Caribbean Festival: Sept. 23 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sponsored by Pitt’s Center for Latin American Studies, this event is taking place at Posvar Hall and will feature craft and food vendors, informational tables and live music and dance performances from 10 different organizations.

Marketing 101 for Pittsburgh Latinx Businesses: Leveraging Press and Media: Oct. 9 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

This event will feature a panel discussion with Pittsburgh’s top Hispanic media companies offering advice on marketing strategies and reaching target customers. This event is being held virtually and prior registration is required. Attendees will receive a Zoom link via email after registering.

Hispanic Heritage Festival: Sept. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event will be held at Heinz History Center and will feature food, music, vendors and family friendly activities.

Dia de Bomba y Plena: Sept. 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is a celebration of Roberto Clemente’s 3000th hit and will be held at the Roberto Clemente Museum.

Farruko: Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

Farruko is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer and will be performing at PPG Paints Arena.